If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your existing voter registration record, the deadline to do so is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Here’s how to do either:
- Register to vote online by or update registration information by visiting www.indianavoters.com and click “Apply Now” under “Register to Vote.” Follow the instructions. You will need your valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued identification card number.
- – You can also apply in person at the local voter registration office, 120 E. Mulberry St., Room 100, at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a “credential transaction,” such as obtaining a driver’s license, permit, or identification card, or at a public assistance office if you are applying for service or assistance.
- – To register to vote or update your current registration by mail, you will need to complete and return the voter registration form to:
Howard County Voter Registration
120 E. Mulberry St.
Room 100
Kokomo, IN 46901
To get a voter registration form, visit www.in.gov/sos and scroll down to “Voter Registration Forms” and click “Indiana Registration by Mail Application.” From there, you can print out the application and fill it out. Notably, paper forms must include a “wet,” signature, meaning your name is signed in ink, not electronically. Forms must be mailed or delivered in person to the county voter registration office and be postmarked by midnight Oct. 11 but may arrive at the voter registration office after that date.
Once your voter registration application is received, your county voter registration office will process the application and determine your eligibility. If you are eligible, the county office will send you a voter registration acknowledgment card. You can check your voter registration status anytime at www.indianavoters.com or by calling 1-866-IN-1-VOTE.
Who can register to vote in Indiana?
- be a U.S. citizen and an Indiana resident
- have resided in your precinct at least 30 days before the next election
- be at least 18 years old on the day of the election
- not currently be in prison after being convicted of a crime
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.