Residents who fail to sign their mailed-in absentee ballot or commit some other signature mistake will have a chance to correct their mistake in order to ensure their vote is counted for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3.
Based on guidance from Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Indiana’s chief election officer, the Howard County Election Board will send a letter to voters who make a signature mistake on the ballot, notifying them of the mistake and their ability to correct it so their vote is tabulated.
Normally, any mistakes, signature or otherwise, made on mail-in absentee ballots means the ballot is thrown out and the vote is not counted.
But now, Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart said Thursday at a regular election board meeting, the state wants counties to treat absentee ballots with signature mistakes as provisional ballots. The new guidance only applies to deficiencies with one’s signature and not any other mistake found on the mail-in absentee ballot.
The state, according to Stewart, is giving voters eight days after the election to correct any mistakes, though Stewart said she will check with the Secretary of State’s office to make sure it is OK for her office to alert a voter who sends in their absentee ballot several days or weeks before Election Day but without a signature.
Allowing for corrections to be made could potentially delay the outcome of closely contested local elections since it is not unusual for a significant amount of absentee ballots each election to be rejected due to lack of signature, the most common mistake seen year after year by the election board.
“It’s not uncommon, at least for local races, to be within 100 votes or so,” Derick Steele, election board member, said
So far, the clerk’s office has sent out around 3,000 absentee ballots, and there’s still more than a month until the Oct. 22 deadline for residents to apply for an absentee ballot.
“I suspect there’s going to be a lot of mail-in ballots,” Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.