The Kokomo Automotive Museum, currently homeless and in a state of self-described limbo, will hold two events in November celebrating Hoosier car classics and the mid-1960s.
It’s the hope of museum officials that such events will, in a car-obsessed community like Kokomo, help the museum navigate a prolonged and recently extended stretch without a dedicated home.
On Friday, Nov. 8, the museum will offer a concert from cover band The Beatles Remix, who will put on a stage show meant to replicate performances from the iconic band during the years 1964-1966.
“Wear your best ‘Mod’ threads and drive your GTO, Impala, VW Bug, or Rolls-Royce to the show and enjoy snacks as well as drinks to satisfy all your tastes,” noted the museum in an event announcement.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the event at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center on Ind. 931. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.
Tickets – all proceeds benefit the museum – can be purchased in advance at all Kokomo branches of Community First Bank, Cook McDoogal’s, Top-of-the-Line Details and online at www.kokomoautoevents.com.
Attendees can also preview the cars that will then be at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center the next day, Saturday, Nov. 9, for the seventh edition of the Hoosier Classic Collector Car Auction. Tickets for Friday’s event are good for the auction.
Cars at the auction will range from a 1990 Ferrari Testarossa to a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz and 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Looking for the unique? Check out the 1948 Ford Super Deluxe Woody Wagon.
The events will conclude the museum’s 2019 season, according to the museum’s director of development, Jeff Shively.
They also come during a time of uncertainty for the museum, which, like the public, received word earlier this month of another delay in the downtown hotel and conference center project, its future home.
The development is now slated to be completed in December 2021 after public officials announced on Oct. 10 an agreement with a new project developer, Envoy Companies. The project was initially scheduled to open next spring.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said following the announcement that the 22,000-square-foot conference center is still expected to house the museum. The conference center will adjoin a six-story Hilton Garden Inn.
“The lower level will be built for the automobile museum and then they will do a capital campaign to finish it out as previously agreed upon,” noted Wyman.
Shively, who also confirmed the museum’s continuing plans to move into the conference center, told the Tribune it is unclear how much the museum will need to raise in a capital campaign until officials know the final layout of the building’s lower level, where the museum will be located.
Factors include access to the main floor, the number and location of support columns, floor dimensions and ceiling height, which Shively called “not fully settled.”
Once those factors become known, he explained, the museum will contract with one of the design firms which have expressed interest in the project. A “museum master plan” will then be created.
“At that point, we will know exactly what the new museum will look like and how much we need to raise to both outfit it and to create an endowment to sustain the organization for years to come,” said Shively.
Until then, however, the museum operates in a place of uncertainty and difficulty.
“Until all of those factors are decided, we are in limbo,” he said, noting that at best the museum will end up being homeless for over three-and-a-half years after it vacated the Kokomo Event and Conference Center in spring 2018 following 20 years at the site.
Most of the museum’s cars then went home to their owners, noted Shively. The museum is currently storing around 15 cars it owns in a local facility.
“The first 17 months have been very challenging and I suspect that the next two years will also be difficult. Uncertainty makes fundraising even more difficult than it was during the 20 years we had a building. All we can do now is to be ready for the time when we can move forward.”
In an email announcing next month’s events, Shively described the museum as “still raising money to help us bridge the gap as best we can.”
