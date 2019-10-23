If You Go:

What: The Kokomo Automotive Museum will host a performance from cover band The Beatles Remix.

Where: Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road

When: Doors open 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Cost: Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.

More: Tickets will also provide entry to the next day's event, the Hoosier Classic Collector Car Auction.