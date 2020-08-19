A much-used pedestrian crosswalk near Indiana University Kokomo will soon be receiving a walking signal.
The city of Kokomo and IUK are currently in the process of installing a High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon [HAWK] on South Washington Street between The Annex of Kokomo apartment complex and the IUK campus.
The new HAWK signal includes two signal poles, push button actuation, signage and some pavement markings on the road, according to City Engineer Carey Stranahan. It is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The city and IU Kokomo are sharing the cost of the signal, though the final cost is not yet known.
The HAWK signal will turn what was a simple pedestrian crosswalk into essentially a stoplight for vehicle traffic on both sides when a pedestrian pushes the actuation button. The signal will only turn red for vehicle traffic when a pedestrian presses the button.
John Sarber, director of physical facilities at IUK, said the college and the city have been in discussions about some kind of upgraded pedestrian walkway there for a couple years. The two sides finally decided on a HAWK signal.
The need for the more safety features around the campus has become apparent in recent years as the university has shifted from being primarily a commuter college to a more traditional four-year university, with students living near campus. That is most profoundly seen in the construction of two apartment complexes in recent years – The Annex of Kokomo and University Park at Kokomo – that primarily house IUK students.
Pair that with the fact vehicles tend to speed on that busy stretch of South Washington Street, and both the college and city believed they needed to do something to better ensure the safety of students or any other pedestrian crossing the street.
“Our police have clocked people at 60-65 mph down through there,” Sarber said. “We think this will be a good safety measure for all our students who live in The Annex and have to cross there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.