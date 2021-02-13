Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger pharmacies will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in Kokomo, giving qualified residents another access point to receive a shot.
The stores are offering the vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which on Thursday shipped out 1 million doses of the vaccine directly to pharmacies around the country.
The initial rollout will include 6,500 pharmacies and grocery stores. The plan is to eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacies across the country as supply grows, but a timeline is unclear.
In Kokomo, eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger websites once appointments are available and while allocation lasts.
Residents do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to sign up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Indiana, which are frontline workers or those 60 or older.
In Howard County, more than 8,800 people had received their first shot of the vaccine as of Friday, and more than 2,400 had been fully inoculated with a second shot.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.
While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians said they stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.
The company said in a release it collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources to identify many of the participating locations.
The company said 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, which is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations.
The company said vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines.
Eligible residents can also get a vaccine at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. The clinic there is being operated by the Howard County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.