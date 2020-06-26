A Walton girl recently received a long awaited, unique communication device that will change her and her family’s everyday lives.
Fatima Madrigal is a second grader at Lewis Cass Elementary with Down’s Syndrome, which has prevented her from communicating through speech. Lewis Cass speech language pathologist Mandy Hall has worked with Fatima since she was in kindergarten.
“She’s so smart and so determined and she was working so hard with me in all of our therapy sessions,” Hall said. “I had a device that she could use but it was only twice a week, and she needs on all the time.”
In March of 2019, Hall submitted a funding packet to Medicaid to help fund a communication device for Fatima. According to Hall, Medicaid denied the application twice. She eventually presented Fatima’s case to a Medicaid judge, insisting that the device was medically necessary for Fatima.
The three-hour phone hearing resulted in Hall winning the appeal. However, another issue presented itself. During the lengthy process, Fatima’s father Willie Madrigal’s income has increased. It turned out that now with the higher income level for the family, Fatima had lost her Medicaid funding.
It was at that point Hall reached out to Anna’s Celebration of Life to see if they could help with funding for the communication device. The non-profit organization provides life-enhancing gifts to Indiana children with special needs. Anna’s Celebration of Life came through with the portion of the funding for the Accent 1000 device that was not covered by Fatima’s father’s insurance.
According to the manufacturer’s website, the list price for an Accent 1000 device is $7,295.
Anna’s Celebration acquired the device in March, but with the schools closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic, getting the device to Fatima took longer than anticipated. Wednesday, finally, was the day.
“Today is a huge day for her, for me, and for her family because we have been fighting so hard to get her to be able to communicate,” Hall said. “It’s a high tech communication device. She will press a button and it speaks for her. And she manipulates and maneuvers this thing like you would not believe. It’s incredible to watch this little girl.”
“She brings so much joy to so many people,” Hall said. “When you work with kids that are non-verbal and you see the potential and you just want them to be able to tell you things. You know, ask for crackers — the things many parents take for granted.”
Anna’s Celebration of Life Director Brad Haberman came to Fatima’s home recently to present the Accent 1000. He said each child they present a gift to is unique and special and with Fatima this was especially true.
“She was just remarkable and it was just great to see her engage with it,” Haberman said. He said Anna’s Celebration serves a hundred Indiana children every year.
“Sometimes parents are shy and may feel awkward asking for help to begin with,” Haberman said. “But when you have things like this come through the school teachers and coming through individuals like Mandy, there are a lot less questions we have to ask as a foundation. Because those individuals understand that we’re there to help those who need it the most. Most importantly, we’re there to fill a gap when insurance won’t cover something and the family can’t afford it.”
Haberman said Anna’s Celebration of Life provides a wide range of devices that help special needs kids — everything from weighted blankets and compression vests to service dogs. According to Haberman, adaptive trikes and iPads are the most commonly requested gifts.
The anticipation was high Wednesday as the device was unwrapped and charged up for Fatima to use. Fatima’s parents expressed their gratitude.
“For a couple of days we’ve been really excited, waiting for Brad to get here with the device for Fatima,” Willie Madrigal said. “I know she’s been kind of anxious and happy when we told her she was getting it really soon.”
When the device was ready to use, Hall sat down with Fatima to help her get started.
“How do you feel, Fatima?” Hall asked. Fatima anxiously pressed a button.
“Happy!”
