WALTON — Dale McGraw sees the relocation of his business in Walton as another opportunity and the possibility of growth.
However, Bicycles Plus will remain what it’s always been since he first started the business seven years ago — a place that fixes bikes and sells lovingly refurbished bikes and where people can hang out and talk.
“I’m not trying to get rich off this. I just enjoy doing it,” McGraw said. “I’m here until I’m 80. I’m in my 50s. I feel I have another 30 years.”
McGraw moved from his previous store, in the row of 19-century buildings along Depot Street, in March.
Walton plans to tear those buildings down on Monday to make way for a planned community center.
The town made a property swap with him, trading his store and adjoining apartment for the two mobile homes that he’s built his new shop between at 108 W. Dutchess St., just off U.S. 35.
Town Manager Rick Lee said it was good to keep McGraw’s business in town, and “he wanted to be in Walton.”
The mint-green hut that’s the new shop uses the wood from his old building for the floor, and the new location gives the Bicycles Plus better visibility, said McGraw.
When he was on Depot Street, people from out of town had trouble finding the shop.
“You can see me from 35,” he said.
Some regulars didn’t know where to find him at first, but others were bringing him bicycles for repairs before he was officially open, he said.
Because many customers work days, he’s also changed to night hours.
Bicycles Plus is open from 4-11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Those seem to be better hours for people working, he said.
He also makes house calls for people who can’t get their bicycle in, recently helping an older woman with a flat on her large three-wheeler.
“Anything I can do to help people,” he said.
He brought the business to Walton about four years ago. Before that, he had a part-time shop in Peru for three years and previously worked on bikes from his Logansport home starting in 1989.
In 2015, he had lost the tips of his fingers in an industrial stamper accident. His old job of radiator work was a thing of the past, and people were reluctant to hire him because he has a criminal report.
So he asked himself what he could do on his own, and bike repair was something he’s done most of his life.
“My grandfather taught me when I was about 10,” he said.
He decided to use the check he got from the industrial accident to buy the Depot Street building.
Like many people who work on bicycles, McGraw doesn’t have much regard for ones bought at big box stores.
“They’re throw away bikes,” he said.
He will refurbish those kinds of bikes, though, and if people are getting rid of them, he’ll take them and keep them out of landfills.
He says the for kids, any new bike is a new bike, and he can refurbish them for less than the cost of a new department store bike.
Although he will refurbish and sell modern bikes, he prefers the bikes of the early 1980s and older.
They’re made of steel and solid construction, and he goes to garage sales and flea markets looking for them.
“My generation, we want the bikes we used to have,” he said. “They’re built to last.”
He added, “It’ll be the last bike you buy with an older bike.”
In July, for instance, his shop had a 1963 Murray Missle, a 1964 Stingray and a 1972 Schwinn Varsity for sale.
“I do a lot of customs,” he said.
One man from Fort Wayne bought three chopper-style bikes from him for decoration in a restaurant.
However, McGraw isn’t putting those classic bikes on EBay for the collectors.
“I could sell them for a thousand bucks, but I’d rather have them back out there,” he said
McGraw works on some higher-end bikes, like mountain bikes, too. However, he doesn’t go into the kind that use computer chips.
“I’m not trying to get into something I don’t know,” he said.
He’ll direct customers with those kinds of bike to other shops, and those shops send vintage bike owners his way.
McGraw said his main business will remain bike repair and refurbishing, although likes any challenge “if it’s bicycle–related.”
He’s repaired the tires on a garden tiller before. He also has bike accessories and fishing rods for sale and plans to add snow shovels in winter. Eventually he’d like to have skateboards and other sporting goods, growing the business as he goes along.
But mostly he wants to have a place where everyone feels welcome to come in and just chat.
“This bicycle shop is like a barber shop,” he said. “I like that one-on-one.”
