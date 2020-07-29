BUNKER HILL – Grissom Air Museum’s Warbird Cruise-In is taking off on schedule on Saturday.
The annual event is a rare opportunity to see classic warplanes, cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles inside the museum’s air park. Last year the event exhibited almost 300 vehicles and 25 of the museum’s aircraft.
Vehicle registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and costs $15 per vehicle, which is paid at the gate the day of the show. Entrants should arrive early if they expect to park under the wings of a favorite warplane.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. with $3 admission for those 12 and older. Vehicle registration will close at 10 a.m. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 250 vehicles and special awards will be presented in five classes.
Due to the current health crisis and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new directive, masks must be worn inside the exhibit hall and are available to museum guests. Food vendors will be on hand and social distancing is encouraged for the safety of everyone.
Proceeds from this event are used exclusively to honor the airmen and preserve the legacy of Bunker Hill-Grissom Air Force Base. The Grissom Air Museum is an independent nonprofit organization which receives no federal funding.
The event this year is sponsored by Beacon Credit Union, Leaning Tree Golf Course and One Hour Cleaners of Peru.
