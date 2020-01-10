Warm winter weather contributed to a decrease in attendance at Kokomo Municipal Stadium’s temporary ice-skating rink, The Frozen Sandlot, during its recently-concluded second season.
The rink hosted more than 7,600 skaters over 35 days, according to a city media release distributed Friday. The rink’s final day was Jan. 5.
In comparison, the temporary, 60-foot-by-90-foot rink, which premiered in 2018 inside the downtown stadium, had more than 11,700 people visit during its inaugural season.
The release noted that the rink was closed this season for four days “due to unseasonably warm weather,” including a delayed opening that The Frozen Sandlot’s Facebook page attributed to “inclement weather and unforeseen issues.”
Another post noted that workers were “working hard to get that water chilled to ice” in preparation of opening.
Despite the decrease in attendance, officials expressed continued excitement about the amenity, which also hosted 15 birthday parties and 18 “large groups” this season.
The facility is operated by Kokomo nonprofit Bridges Outreach, which trained and employed 35 workers this year. Bridges retains the profit from its operation of The Frozen Sandlot.
The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring, after-school programs and mentorships and, notes the release, provides job and training opportunities.
“This continues to be a great amenity for the City of Kokomo and a popular winter activity for our citizens,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.
“It not only provides a chance for fun outdoor activities for folks but it has been a good use of the stadium in the off-season. Anytime we can encourage physical activities while making good use of our facilities it is a win for the city!”
