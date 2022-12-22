Due to the expected freezing temperatures, high winds and snow accumulations, the city of Kokomo has announced that several locations will be open as warming centers this weekend.
The following locations will be open in the Kokomo area:
- Girl Scout Cabin, 911 W. Superior St. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Monday. Water, blankets and cots will be available.
- Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Warming center open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Emergency shelter will be open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday-Sunday.
- C.A.M., 625 N. Union St. Warming center open midnight to 8 a.m.
- Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way. 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
- First Baptist Church, 260 W. Main St., Russiaville. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
- Western High School (South Gym), 2600 South 600 W. Will be open as a warming center if needed. Call 765-438-8124.
- Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Will be open as a warming center if needed. Call 765-434-1825.
