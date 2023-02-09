The Howard County Democratic Party is again under new leadership as the party attempts to rebuild.
Lisa Washington, last year’s Democratic candidate for Howard County Commissioner District 1, was elected by party members as its new chairwoman. Gary Rhinebarger, last year’s Democratic candidate for Howard County Council District 1, is the party’s new vice chair.
Other leadership positions elected by the party include:
- : Bob Stephenson, a former Democratic Party chairman and currently the executive director of the Literacy Coalition
- : RebekahAnn Renner, a former Democratic candidate for Howard County Assessor.
The change of leadership is the third time for the party since early 2020.
The party has not won a contested election since the 2018 general election. In 2019’s general election, county Republicans swept all city elections, including for Kokomo mayor, city clerk and City Council. Last year, the Democratic Party also lost its sole County Council seat, a seat it held comfortably for the last decade or so, and lost control of its two Center Township board seats.
Currently, the most prominent Democrats in notable elected positions are Center Township Trustee Andrew Durham and Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray.
The party has a chance to regain control of the mayor’s office, city clerk and City Council this year — some of the 2019 City Council elections were close races — but that’s only possible if Democrats choose to run for those races.
While the Howard County Republican Party has at least one candidate in each of this year’s nine separate primary races — three of which are contested primaries — the county Democratic Party has only two candidates, both in the council at large race, on the primary ballot.
Washington told the Tribune on Wednesday that the goal will be to try and fill the ballot for the November general election. The party has until early July to do so.
To get back to winning contested elections, Washington said she believes the party will need to go back to the basics of campaigning.
“Based on my campaigning last year, I garnered a lot more votes than I thought I would, and a lot of that was done by going door-to-door, talking to people and finding out what the issues were,” she said. “Democrats in this county, I think we have to get out there and find out what the issues are and work on those issues.”
