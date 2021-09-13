The high-flying “water circus” of Cirque Italia returns this week to Kokomo.
The traveling production will be putting on a brand new show this Thursday through Sunday under the big tent in the parking lot of the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Rd.
The show is a classic pirate tale of hunting for buried treasure. The story begins, per a release, when Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside while fishing.
“His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more,” the release continues. “You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.”
Hector Pazaran, a crossbow and Chinese pole performer, described the show as perfect for the family.
“Everyone is going to have a good time,” he said. “There’s performances and stunts for every age.”
Cirque Italia is known for its blend of European circus acts but also a custom-designed water stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water and adds to and complements each show.
Child tickets start at $10 and adult tickets at $20. Coupons for a free children's ticket with purchase of an adult ticket can be found at various businesses across the city.
Tickets can be purchased at www.cirqueitalia.com or at the box office at the Event Center parking lot beginning Tuesday. Box office hours are as follows: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. days with no scheduled shows and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on show days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.