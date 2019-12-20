Local nonprofit We Care will be moving its headquarters.
The nonprofit has purchased the building that formerly housed Aldi on Ind. 931, according to a press release issued today by We Care board of directors. The new building will be used to conduct the annual We Care Telethon and other events throughout the year.
The new space will include loading docks and public areas that could potentially enable We Care to process more auction lots, accommodate additional volunteers, enhance broadcast abilities and provide storage for auction items and equipment, We Care President Becky Varnell said in the release.
The building was purchased from the nonprofit's investment fund, the We Care Hope Fund, with just a portion of the 2019's earnings, according to the release.
"We honor the original generous gift of We Care supporter Norma Marschand, whose $10,000 gift in memory of her husband, Don Marschand, launched the We Care Hope Fund," Varnell said.
Visit www.wecarekokomo.org for more information.
