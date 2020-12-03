Elvis memorabilia. A Mickey and Minnie Mouse gift set. A Notre Dame jacket. Seiberling Mansion glass paperweights.
Those are just a few of the hundreds of items up for auction this weekend for the annual We Care Telethon, which will be more different than any time since it launched in 1973, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s telethon and auction will not be much of a telethon at all, since there will be no live call-in bidding that has been a telethon staple for decades. Instead, the auctions are strictly online through Kokomo-based Earlywine Auctions, which has partnered with We Care this year.
The organizations the nonprofit helps support – Salvation Army, Goodfellows, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, Mental Health Association and the We Care Hope Fund – will still get 100% of the proceeds, though buyers will see a 5% “buyers premium” when placing bids. That extra charge is for the hard costs of setting up the online auction and credit card processing fees. Neither We Care nor Earlywine Auctions will profit off the extra 5% charge, according to the nonprofit.
There are six separate auctions, with each of them having their own pool of items to bid on. The first auction is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and the last auction is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, though pre-bidding already is live. Bids can be made at www.earlywineauctions.hibid.com.
While all the auctions will be online, four of the six auctions will be broadcast on Channel 2 (KGOV) for Xfinity cable subscribers and online at wecareonline.org for cord-cutters. During those “live” auctions, volunteers will showcase the items up for bid for that particular auction.
“Live” Auction times and dates are as follows:
6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The two online-only auctions will end at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Registration is required to bid in any of the auctions, and bidders must register for each of the auctions they want to bid in. First, though, bidders will have to create an account. Instructions on how to do so can be found at www.wecareonline.org/#howitworks.
This year’s telethon and auctions almost never happened.
In August, the nonprofit announced it was canceling the telethon and Trim-a-Tree Festival due to COVID. The annual events can see upwards of 700 volunteers, many of whom older in age, so the We Care board believed it wasn’t worth risking the health and safety of the volunteers.
But WWKI DJ Kenny Beasley believed the annual telethon needed to happen this year, one way or another, especially since the organizations We Care supports have been hit hard financially due to the pandemic.
Beasley has known and worked with Brent Earlywine, owner of Earlywine Auctions, through Male Call and helping the company transition to online auctions. So when We Care called off the telethon, Beasley and Earlywine reached out to help the nonprofit turn the telethon into an online-only auction.
Several weeks and hours later, all details and infrastructure has been put in place for this weekend.
Normally an on-air DJ during the telethon, Beasley said he will miss how the telethon is typically held, but is glad the benefit is still happening despite the pandemic. The annual Trim-a Tree-festival will not be held this year.
“We Care has been important to me ... if I didn’t do something to help, I knew I would regret it,” Beasley said. “I feel this year, people need We Care more than ever.”
