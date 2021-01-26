We Care Park’s final year was one of its most successful.
Mike Wyant, founder of We Care Park, said at Monday’s Kokomo Common Council meeting that the park raised a staggering $118,791.51 in its 27th and final year. That amount, according to Wyant, is the largest ever in the park’s history.
“I never thought in my life I’d see over $100,000 raised at We Care Park,” he said. “I just want to thank the community for supporting what I believe in, which is giving back. Without the community ... We Care Park wouldn’t be possible.”
Over its nearly three decade existence, We Care Park has raised nearly $1 million for the nonprofit We Care, which benefits The Salvation Army, Bona Vista and other organizations.
Wyant, though, on Monday wanted to present a donation to two organizations of his choosing.
With a wide smile on his face that could be seen even with Wyant wearing a mask, he presented checks of $20,000 to both the Carver Community Center and the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police for its Shop With a Cop program.
“I don’t want any child to go without Christmas,” Wyant said when presenting the check to the FOP, adding that his donations were in memory of his late friend and former president of the Howard County Automotive Heritage Hall of Fame Vernon Graves, who died last week.
The donations received a standing ovation from city council and audience members.
But the day’s gift-giving was not yet over.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore issued a proclamation making Jan. 25, 2021, Mike and Nancy Wyant Day and awarded the married couple a key to the city.
“I don’t know where to begin, Mike. You and Nancy are the epitome of philanthropy in our community,” Moore said. “You came from nothing, and you became something, and to say you became something really is an understatement.”
Last year, Wyant announced that 2020 would be the final year of operation for the park. He told the Tribune at the time that two of his main helpers had passed away, making it hard to keep the display going. Wyant reiterated Monday the importance of his volunteers over the many years.
“It’s not only I, it’s we, with all my volunteers that help me do this,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without all the help I got.”
While there will be no We Care Park at 2317 S. LaFountain St. this year, the lights and arches that graced visitors will not be going away.
Wyant announced Monday that the park’s archways and trees went to the Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown.
“They are going to set them up there next year,” Wyant said.
As for the park’s 1 million lights? They have been acquired by Ed Myers, owner of Ed’s Tree Service (Formerly Tru Grace Tree Service).
Myers told the Tribune Tuesday he plans on setting up the lights somewhere in the city this year, though doesn’t have a set plan currently in place.
“I’m a big fan of the lights and the tradition and everything,” Myers said. “I want to keep it going. It’s a tradition for a lot of people and families. It might not be as big as We Care lights or associated with We Care itself, but there’s going to be something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.