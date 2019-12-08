Volunteers Ben Robertson, left, and Terry Finley clear the items off of a bid lot as WWKI’s Sherry Foxx and Tammy Lively share the winning bids on TV during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Michelle Livingston talks with the highest bidder of the Hope Doll, which went for $10,000 during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
featured
We Care telethon honors love and loss
Laura Arwood
Kokomo Tribune
As the We Care telethon came to a close Sunday night, tears were shed and laughs were shared as hosts shared precious memories of those lost and the generosity of the community in 2019.
The telethon began at 6 p.m. Friday and continued on through 6 p.m. on Sunday at WWKI studios, 519 S. Main St. The telethon runs on donated items, ranging from handmade goods, to gift cards, collectibles, cars, vintage items and more. The preliminary total raised during We Care Weekend was $208,315.90, We Care President Becky Varnell announced Sunday night.
1 of 50
Volunteers Ben Robertson, left, and Terry Finley clear the items off of a bid lot as WWKI’s Sherry Foxx and Tammy Lively share the winning bids on TV during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Michelle Livingston talks with the highest bidder of the Hope Doll, which went for $10,000 during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kayla Gibson, center, gathers the items she bid on and won during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Shad Smith carries a microwave to the highest bidder during the final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
WWKI’s Sherry Foxx, left, and Tammy Lively read off the descriptions of items to be auctioned off in one of the final bid lots of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care President Becky Varnell hugs WWKI’s Sherry Foxx after announcing the 2019 We Care telethon total on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fern Fennell talks with the highest bidder of the We Care sign on the phone as she talks with We Care President Becky Varnell in the phone operator room during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jim Myers, from Phi Delta Kappa, shows off his hat covered in We Care pins dating back to the 70s during the check presentations at the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carrie Mayhill drops off a certificate from Hoosier Steaks of Galveston for We Care and talks with Tammy Lively during WWKI Male Call on Tuesday December 3, 2019.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bree Brag, Tammy Lively, Brent Earlywine and Bill Ramseyer talk about a chair donated for We Care by the HC Recycling District, during WWKI Male Call on Tuesday December 3, 2019.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: We Care 2019
1 of 50
Volunteers Ben Robertson, left, and Terry Finley clear the items off of a bid lot as WWKI’s Sherry Foxx and Tammy Lively share the winning bids on TV during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Michelle Livingston talks with the highest bidder of the Hope Doll, which went for $10,000 during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kayla Gibson, center, gathers the items she bid on and won during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Shad Smith carries a microwave to the highest bidder during the final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
WWKI’s Sherry Foxx, left, and Tammy Lively read off the descriptions of items to be auctioned off in one of the final bid lots of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care President Becky Varnell hugs WWKI’s Sherry Foxx after announcing the 2019 We Care telethon total on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fern Fennell talks with the highest bidder of the We Care sign on the phone as she talks with We Care President Becky Varnell in the phone operator room during the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jim Myers, from Phi Delta Kappa, shows off his hat covered in We Care pins dating back to the 70s during the check presentations at the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The final hours of the 2019 We Care telethon on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
We Care telethon on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carrie Mayhill drops off a certificate from Hoosier Steaks of Galveston for We Care and talks with Tammy Lively during WWKI Male Call on Tuesday December 3, 2019.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bree Brag, Tammy Lively, Brent Earlywine and Bill Ramseyer talk about a chair donated for We Care by the HC Recycling District, during WWKI Male Call on Tuesday December 3, 2019.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Because many Kokomo residents were impacted by lay offs and the union strike, the funds raised were especially touching to Varnell.
“We were concerned, several businesses had lay offs, there was the union strike,” she said. “The community’s love keeps us going. Once you fall in love, you’re stuck with us.”
Much of the items at the end of the auction were in memory of Bill Tandy, a We Care volunteer for more than 20 years and co-host of the “Male Call” radio show on WWKI. Tandy died on Sept. 13 this year.
WWKI radio hosts Sherry Foxx and Tammy Lively spoke about Tandy while Male Call items were being auctioned off. Lively spoke, through tears, about Tandy’s actions when Preslie Dennis, daughter of WWKI host Jr Dennis and his wife, Marla, was killed in a car accident in June of last year.
“He had a heart of gold, as big as Texas,” she said about Tandy. “I remember when Preslie was killed, he wanted to know if he could handle the arrangements or pay for the funeral. He was a very generous, dear man to all of us, and we miss him a lot,”
Foxx joked that she can’t “cry pretty” when she tried to stop herself from crying.
“Bill would be as mad as the Dickens at us right now,” Foxx said. “He wouldn’t want the attention.... He loved We Care, he loved all of the volunteers, seeing the unusual items and cheering on the donations.”
The Hope Doll, a We Care tradition, was the final item auctioned. Hope is a doll of a little girl wearing potato sack dress, with her hand held out and a tear running down her cheek. Jan “We Care Jan” Buechler found the doll years ago and realized that the doll represents the organization.
“The doll is sad, in need, it represents what we’re here to do,” Lively said. “We’re here to make sure every little boy and girl have a good Christmas, and our little Hope has raised a lot of money here.”
The doll was purchased for $10,000 by Jeff Stout in memory of Steve Cole, a pastor and teacher at Western High School who died on Feb. 14.
Many We Care legends died in 2019 along with Tandy.
“So many passed away this year,” Foxx said. “I made a list as I was back there and we lost so many. We lost Bill Tandy, Brian West, Linda Moore, who did so many of our beloved Raggedy Ann dolls and of course, our beloved Herbert McCombs this year.”
Several organizations dropped off donation checks, including: Albert E. Shockey Detachment with $500, Kokomo Shrine Club with $300, Forty and Eight Voiture 1103 with $500, We Care Haunted House with $300, Adam and Eve Bowling League with $440 and Phi Delta Kappa with $11,700. A full breakdown of organizations, businesses and volunteers will be announced during the We Care check presentation event on Dec. 18.
When Varnell announced the preliminary total, she took a moment to thank the people who made the telethon happen.
“I just wanted to take the time to thank each and every volunteer, every person who donated, spent time, and money to help We Care...” she said. “Every single one of you, you are important.”
The We Care Wrap Up Auction, auctioning off backlogged items, will be at the Kokomo Event Center 1500 N. Reed Rd., on Sunday, Dec. 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.