After a year filled with uncertainty and obstacles, We Care Kokomo held its check presentation during WWKI’s “Male Call” Wednesday morning.
In grand total, We Care raised $465,975.64 through both its annual telethon and auction, and from the We Care Hope Fund. The money raised directly benefited Salvation Army, Goodfellows, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, Mental Health Association and We Care Hope Fund.
The monies presented to the organizations are as follows:
- Salvation Army: $115,000
- Goodfellows: $115,000
- Kokomo Rescue Mission: $115,000
- Bona Vista: $90,000
- Mental Health Assocation: $20,000
- Kokomo Urban Outreach: $10,000
- We Care Hope Fund: $975.64
The local nonprofit has held a telethon to raise money for families in need during the holidays since 1973, but this year, the coronavirus pandemic almost put a stop to that.
We Care President Becky Varnell said the organization already had ordered the trees for its annual tree festival when board members decided they wouldn’t be having the auction this year.
“It was the last thing we wanted to do, to postpone for a year,” she said. “But then Earlywine’s Auction and a few other people came to us and said, ‘Why don’t we try this?’ We had no idea what we could make out of it.”
The organization held an online auction plus live videos to add a personal element so donors wouldn’t miss out on the “We Care spirit.”
“We still wanted people to have that feel of what We Care is about,” she said. “We’ve always been about the emotions, about the feelings, about the hope for tomorrow, love for your fellow man and care for the community. It’s hard to portray that in an online auction.”
The superlot — the We Care Heart sign, Hope doll, Waterford Crystal and Dick Bronson Memorial — was held over phone. Varnell described it as “fun, fantastic, frenzied and wonderful.”
This year, We Care’s board of directors weren’t expecting to make much money, one person even predicted the auction would raise just $10,000. The organization pulled $241,017 from the We Care Hope Fund to ensure the organizations would receive their donations, Varnell said.
“This is a year we didn’t think we’d make much ...,” she said. “We were very, very pleased. Since we made extra than we expected, we gave the agencies more than we have in the past. They didn’t know that until today, so there were a lot of tears.”
The We Care Hope Fund began with a $10,000 gift from Norma Marschand, and invested to grow. The purpose would be if the nonprofit disbanded, the agencies would still receive money, Varnell said.
“Every year people donate money, but they have to designate, and it’s only those designated dollars, for the Hope Fund,” she said. “That’s where those monies go, and it’s invested. What you donate sits there, but what we make off the donations are reinvested and reinvested and we can make money for the fund that way.”
The organization faced criticism this year after buying the former Aldi building on Indiana 931. There was speculation that the money could have been used for better purposes during a pandemic.
“It’s easy for people to get confused because they think that we’re just sitting on that money or that it’s a rainy day fund, but it’s never been that,” she said. “It’s a fund to prolong We Care. We have to be good stewards.”
In spite of all the challenges of 2020, Varnell said that the We Care spirit continues on and will grow in the generations ahead.
“It’s instilled in people,” she said. “We have people that are third generations, their grandma, or great-grandma were volunteers and now they are volunteers. Just giving a little bit of your time, you reap so much more. It makes you feel like you have done something for the least of someone, that’s where it all starts.”
