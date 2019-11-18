Area farmers said they were anticipating a terrible harvest this year.
Perpetual rain throughout the spring led to a historically late planting season, with some farmers considering not even growing a crop this year.
That led to most of the state being declared a primary natural disaster area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as farmers anticipated a huge drop in yields and an even bigger drop in profits.
But Kent Chism, a lifelong farmer in western Howard County who serves on the Howard County Farm Bureau board, said what farmers ended up getting from this year’s harvest was a pleasant surprise. A very pleasant surprise.
“I’m totally amazed,” he said. “If you think when we got it planted in the middle of June, I’m amazed how things turned out with our yields. I think we’ll take it, considering we were looking at having nothing earlier this year.”
Statewide, corn yields are down about 13% compared to last year, while soybeans yields are down about 15%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Brad Winger, who farms corn and soybeans with his family in eastern Howard County and parts of Miami County, said his yields this year were down about 20% compared to last year.
But those numbers are still solid, considering 2018 produced record-setting yields, he said.
“I don’t know how in the world it yielded what it did,” Winger said. “I just think these seed genetics they make today are awfully tough and can handle about any bad weather you throw at them.”
He said it also helped that the abysmal planting season was followed by a decent growing season with enough hot days to fully mature the crops. That was followed by ideal harvesting weather – until the snow last week.
But despite the abnormally early deep freeze, most farmers are wrapping up the harvest this week with little difficulty, Winger said.
The late planting may not have dramatically hurt yields, but it’s taking its toll on the harvest in another way, said Howard County Extension Educator Mathias Ingle.
Because of the shortened growing season, the corn retained more moisture than normal, forcing farmers to pay places like Kokomo Grain to dry out nearly their entire crop. That’s led to long lines of trucks waiting in the morning to drop off their corn before the facility reaches its drying capacity.
Chism said there were days during the harvest when they had to stop because every grain-storage facility in the area was already filled to capacity drying out corn, which needs to be at 15% moisture to prevent it from spoiling during storage.
“It slowed things down,” he said. “We had to shut the combine down a couple times because we didn’t have anywhere to go with the corn. It created a little bottleneck.”
Chism said even so, he’s not going to complain about the high moisture rate. He said he’s just happy to have a harvest that will make money.
But how much farmers reap in profits will depend. Ingle said growers who locked in contracts this summer when crop prices were high will do much better than those who waited till the fall, when prices sharply dropped.
“It’s all going to depend on when they contracted on whether they make any money,” he said. “There’s opportunity to make some money, but it depends on when they got into the market and the drying costs as well.”
Winger said he’ll turn a profit this year, but a big reason for that is the $16 billion aid package approved earlier this year meant to support farmers and offset the dismal crop prices following President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff war with China.
Farmers in Howard and Tipton counties received the highest payout rates in Indiana as part of the second round of aid money provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The payouts are based on a flat county payment rate based on the impact of “unjustified trade retaliation in that county,” according to the USDA.
Tipton County has the highest single rate in the state at $80 per acre. Howard County has the third highest rate with $76. Miami County’s rate is $69.
Winger said the payouts helped even out slumping soybean prices to what it would have been without the trade war. That extra revenue helped, he said, but farmers are ready for the U.S. to reach a new trade deal with China so they don’t have to rely on government aid.
“There’s not a farmer out there who wants to take government money to be profitable,” he said. “It’s not in our DNA. But that’s what’s being handed to us, and of course you grab with both hands when the government offers it, because you have to. You really do.”
Even with the bailout money, Winger said, his farm is going to do little more than just break even.
“It’s going to be enough to pay your bills, but it’s surely not enough to add to your 401(k),” he said. “It’ll be an OK Christmas.”
Ingle said in the end, what could have been a disastrous year turned out relatively well for farmers. But even so, every grower is happy this season is over.
“This growing season will be one that we talk about for years to come,” he said. “It will be that year that we want to forget, but won’t be able to forget. In the end, it is what it is and we have to take it.”
