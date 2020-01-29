The community surrounding the Robertson family since their teenage student was diagnosed with cancer has been so supportive there are too many helpers to name.
The support will continue this weekend for The Second Time Prom, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Western Elementary Gym. Local band Pastime will perform and Russiaville IGA has donated all refreshments. Admission is free, but freewill donations will directly support the Robertson family.
AC Robertson was diagnosed with Stage IV Lymphoblastic Lymphona the week before Thanksgiving, his dad, Trent Robertson said.
“He had chemo for Thanksgiving dinner this year,” he said. “It’s totally doable, the prognosis is good, but the treatment is rough.”
The eighth-grader loves cross country, soccer and playing Xbox. He was unknowingly suffering from cancer while he competed in cross country in the fall, Trent Robertson said.
“The mass had collapsed one of his lungs completely, and was pressing on his heart and trachea,” he said. “That’s when we found out, the Sunday before Thanksgiving.”
Chemotherapy is rigorous, and has five stages. Right now, AC Robertson is in the middle of the second phase. Typically, patients will need an extended break after their first round of chemo, but because he was in good shape, he was able to start round two on time.
While AC Robertson won’t be able to attend the dance on Saturday, his father said he hopes someone from the family will be able to attend.
The idea of the dance was proposed by Pastime lead singer Larry Richards. He approached Western Primary School physical education teacher Tricia Harlow to hold the event.
“Larry, who’s a good friend of AC’s grandfather, came to me, and said, ‘I’ve got this great idea, do you want to help?’” she said. “Of course I would.”
The dance will be held the day after another event, “Primary Prom,” which will allow the school to reuse decorations. Harlow said she approached her superintendent, got approval and the event was ready to go.
Harlow had AC and his brother in school when they were younger, and said they were special boys even when they were young.
“They were always really special. They had a garden and they’d bring fresh strawberries or asparagus,” she said. “Not a lot of kids these days do stuff like that, but they were quiet boys, hard workers. When Larry asked me to help I didn’t even bat an eyelash, but I’m just a small piece of the puzzle.”
Harlow said the school has been involved in a couple of fundraisers for the Robertson family and will continue to hold them to help out when they can. Trent Robertson said the support has been overwhelming.
“There’s a lot of things to be thankful for,” Trent Robertson said. “The support of the community is amazing. I can’t even name people, there have been so many.”
To learn more about AC Robertson’s journey, visit ”Robertson’s Recovery Team” on Facebook.
