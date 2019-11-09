Katelin Ealy, left, hugs Brooklyn Bolinger after the Western Marching Panthers are named the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday.
Olivia Cumbo celebrates with the Western Marching Panthers after being declared the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maya Dunlap and Olivia Cumbo hug in celebration after the Western Marching Panthers are named the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Allie Boyle celebrates with bandmates after the Western Marching Panthers are named ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Camden Cregar hugs a bandmate after the Western Marching Panthers are named ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Colorguard member Alyvia Vasquez reacts after the Western Marching Panthers are named ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western Marching Panthers drum majors Faith Bradley, left, and Katelin Ealy react after the runners-up are announced, therefore making the Marching Panthers the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Paige Mcglaughlan plays the clarinet as the Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Riley Lewis plays the quads as the the Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Colorguard member Matthew Morgan performs with the Western Marching Panthers in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Conner Claypool, right, cries tears of joy alongside Bailey Young after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings were named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
BELOW, Savannah Archer plays the flute with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
BELOW, Hailee Boehme performs with the he Lewis Cass Marching Kings colorguard in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, Izabella Tharp, center, performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, Jacob Jordan performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, Luke Masters, colorguard member, performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
LEFT, Blake Brown performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, The Lewis Cass Marching Kings drum majors Savannah Sturdivant, left, and Jordan Henry react after the Marching Kings were named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
Samantha Hawks, left, and Savannah Archer celebrates together after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings are named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Faith Abbott hugs a fellow bandmember after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings are named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western, Lewis Cass win state band championships ISSMA Band Championships
INDIANAPOLIS – Two area marching band teams are bringing gold back home.
Western and Lewis Cass high school both won state titles in their respective divisions at the 2019 ISSMA Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Western Marching Panthers Band Director Brian Caldwell was overjoyed with the win and found the moment difficult to describe.
“It’s almost an indescribable feeling of joy,” he said. “It is very difficult to achieve what the kids have achieved. They really answered the call this year.”
This is Western’s 17th state championship. According to Caldwell the band spent roughly 300 hours preparing for this show. The performance entitled “I Am” expressed how people look at themselves and their self-worth. Throughout the show the words “I am” were repeated in phrases such as “I am strong” and “I am happy.”
“Our desire was to show how we perceive ourselves and how we think of ourselves. ‘I Am’ were very important words that we used,” Caldwell said. “… the audience can react it to emotionally and makes you think about how you are living your life.
“It was emotional to perform … a lot of people have commented that it has been something special for them to hear that.”
Western drum major and five-time state championship competitor Faith Bradley was proud of herself and the entire band. She found the show to be very personal and that helped motivate the band.
“At first it we weren’t aware of what it meant but throughout the season everyone really understood it was about themselves and that we are enough. I think that’s what really pushed us to where we ended up,” she said. “I would say that we had a goal, we went out there, we gave it our all … and have the best run we’ve had so far.
Katelin Ealy, left, hugs Brooklyn Bolinger after the Western Marching Panthers are named the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday.
Colorguard member Alyvia Vasquez reacts after the Western Marching Panthers are named ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Colorguard member Matthew Morgan performs with the Western Marching Panthers in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maya Dunlap and Olivia Cumbo hug in celebration after the Western Marching Panthers are named the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
David Hjelmeland plays the tuba as the Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Paige Mcglaughlan plays the clarinet as the Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Riley Lewis plays the quads as the the Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Allie Boyle celebrates with bandmates after the Western Marching Panthers are named ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Olivia Cumbo celebrates with the Western Marching Panthers after being declared the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Colorguard member Caroline Sullivan performs with the Western Marching Panthers in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western Marching Panthers drum majors Faith Bradley, left, and Katelin Ealy react after the runners-up are announced, therefore making the Marching Panthers the ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Camden Cregar hugs a bandmate after the Western Marching Panthers are named ISSMA Class C state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
ABOVE, The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
ABOVE, The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
BELOW, The Western Marching Panthers perform in the ISSMA Class C state championship on Saturday. The Marching Panthers won the Class C championship.
“My whole body was shaking. I was nervous, I was excited, it was indescribable.”
Western senior drum major Madelyn Kunkle has been on three state championship teams but was still overcome with emotion once she found out the team had won.
“When I found out we won I cried like a little baby and just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “When I first got here this morning and we rehearsed I felt really confident … we were going to have the run of our lives whether we won or not.”
Both bands were appreciative of the all the parents and administrators for all the help, support and sacrifices they have made to help their bands succeed.
Lewis Cass Marching Kings Assistant Director Tyler Long gave all the credit to the students for the class D win, after previously competing in class C.
Conner Claypool, right, cries tears of joy alongside Bailey Young after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings were named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
BELOW, Savannah Archer plays the flute with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
BELOW, Hailee Boehme performs with the he Lewis Cass Marching Kings colorguard in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
Samantha Hawks, left, and Savannah Archer celebrates together after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings are named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
ABOVE, Izabella Tharp, center, performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, Jacob Jordan performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
Faith Abbott hugs a fellow bandmember after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings are named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
ABOVE, Luke Masters, colorguard member, performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
LEFT, Blake Brown performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, The Lewis Cass Marching Kings drum majors Savannah Sturdivant, left, and Jordan Henry react after the Marching Kings were named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Lewis Cass Marching Kings state champs
Conner Claypool, right, cries tears of joy alongside Bailey Young after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings were named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
BELOW, Savannah Archer plays the flute with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
BELOW, Hailee Boehme performs with the he Lewis Cass Marching Kings colorguard in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
Samantha Hawks, left, and Savannah Archer celebrates together after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings are named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
ABOVE, Izabella Tharp, center, performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, Jacob Jordan performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
Faith Abbott hugs a fellow bandmember after the Lewis Cass Marching Kings are named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
ABOVE, Luke Masters, colorguard member, performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
LEFT, Blake Brown performs with the Lewis Cass Marching Kings in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
ABOVE, The Lewis Cass Marching Kings drum majors Savannah Sturdivant, left, and Jordan Henry react after the Marching Kings were named ISSMA Class D marching band state champions on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions.
The Lewis Cass Marching Kings perform in the ISSMA Class D marching band state championship on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Marching Kings were named Class D state champions. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
