RUSSIAVILLE — With tears in her eyes last week, Kokomo resident Cindie Hudson slowly began to walk toward a very special section of the Western Primary School’s library.
“It looks just like her,” Hudson said as her voice cracked. “… And I just want to pet her.”
Three months ago, Hudson’s Golden Retriever Harlee — the school’s reading and therapy dog — suddenly died.
And while her death left a giant hole, it also sparked an idea in the minds of school staff.
Why not have a special section in the library where Harlee can live on forever?
So with support and donations from school families, staff and even the students themselves, officials coordinated with local muralists and painters Rhonda Eads and her daughter Erin Love for a special project that would honor Harlee’s legacy and love of reading.
It’s called Harlee’s House, and everyone is welcome there.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Hudson told the Tribune after the project was officially revealed last week. “Everybody has been so tight lipped about this, but this blew me away. I don’t have any words. My heart is so full that it’s bursting.”
Jessica Hollingsworth is a reading specialist at Western Primary School, and she was also one of the organizers of Harlee’s House.
“It just feels good that we know this space will be here into the future,” she said. “We’ll be able to continue honoring her in that way. We wanted to make sure that she (Hudson) knew the impact would carry on. It’s not just going to wrap up with these kids because this is the year we lost her (Harlee). It’s going to continue.”
Harlee was so much more than just a dog, Hollingsworth said.
“When kids were having a bad day, for instance, Harlee would just bring this calming feeling,” she said. “It was magical. The kids would lay on her and pet her, and they didn’t even know they needed her in that moment. So we just wanted to give kids a space where they could still do that and feel those same emotions.”
Western Primary School second grade teacher and fellow organizer Kelly Tuberty agreed with Hollingsworth but also added that Harlee’s House isn’t just for those who knew and loved the dog.
“We wanted to continue her legacy in a way that even if you didn’t know Harlee, you could still benefit and share what she was about,” she said.
“She was about the joy of reading and about being your friend and making you feel heard while providing comfort,” Tuberty added. “All of our kids need those things, not just the ones that knew Harlee. It feels so good that the kids come in and are amazed with what they see. It feels good that they internalize it that way and that’s their reaction and that’s the way they feel. But I don’t think you had to know Harlee to have that reaction. A kindergartner coming in next year will hopefully say ‘Look at that corner, it looks so cozy.’”
And that’s how Harlee will essentially live forever.
“Whoever would have thought a dog would have impacted so many people in the community and in children’s lives?” Hudson said. “I never expected when I first started doing this for it to come so far. I never did. I always feel like God has put me right where he wanted me.”
Hudson then looked back at the children reading on the bean bag chairs and soft rugs that lined the interior of Harlee’s House. She smiled.
