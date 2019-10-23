The $120,000 goal has been met as Western School Corporation prepares to move forward on its inclusive playground project.
The need for the playground began when Western started taking in students as part of its Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative (KASEC) program.
Western Primary gym teacher Tricia Harlow, who spearheaded the project, said kids with balance issues, instability, those who use braces or are in wheelchairs had issues getting to the current playground. Students have to walk a distance to the playground, which also features a hill, gravel and mulch.
“If we’re going to take in these kids I feel like we need to make sure that we are doing our best to make sure they have what they need to be successful,” Harlow said.
The playground is designed for inclusion and allows the general education students to join those in KASEC for play. This idea will be realized through fixtures like a friendship swing. That piece of equipment is a two-person swing where only one person has to do the leg pumping, so a general education student can share the swing while a child with a leg disability can still enjoy the fun.
Harlow described another fixture as a huge version of a Sit n’ Spin accessible to wheelchairs.
“A kid is going to love it regardless of their abilities or disabilities,” she said. “It’s going to be a magnet park for all.”
One of the issues with the current playground is the mulch, which can hinder kids with balance issues. This problem will be remedied with a rubber surface called Pour’n’Play serving as the base of the new playground. The slide will have sides which go up higher and a small hill will also be constructed to provide accessibility to another slide. The hill allows those with leg disabilities to army crawl up to reach the slide. Harlow is excited for the kids to experience it.
“Some of these kids have never even gone down a slide before because of the ladder,” she said.
Erin Sabados is thrilled about what the playground means for her 8-year-old daughter Chloe, who has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She said her daughter can get around with her friends, but playgrounds present certain limitations such as climbing.
“Sometimes what the group is doing she can’t do, so she kind of feels left out,” Sabados said. “I think with this [playground] allows every kid to be able to participate and every kid to be able go in there and be a part.”
Sabados is excited in particular for the inclusive atmosphere of the playground and the lessons it can teach.
“Hopefully, it will allow the other kids to come in and find out who they are … rather than what they can do,” she said.
Currently the hope is all the equipment will be purchased by January with the intent of having as much set up as possible during the winter. Spring is the target date for the Pour’n’Play to be poured.
Money has been raised for the playground in many ways. Events like softball clinics, softball tournaments, a karate kick-a-thon and a Down Syndrome awareness buddy walk have been successful efforts. There was also a campaign earlier this year where community members could put flamingo lawn ornaments on other people’s lawns for a donation. The campaign raised over $7,000 for the playground.
“It became a trend to where everybody was doing what they could to come together and raise the money to be able to give the kids in our community every chance that every other kid gets as well,” Sabados said.
Sabados, along with Western School Corporation Superintendent Randy McCracken, are both grateful for the time, effort and energy Harlow invested into the project and the students.
“I just love kids,” Harlow said. “It’s just my heart’s desire to make sure everyone is treated fairly and that they have the same opportunities.”
