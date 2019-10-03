Western School to host Buddy Walk
The first ever Buddy Walk at Western School Corporation is set for Saturday, Oct. 5.
The walk will take place at Western Primary School by the playground. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the walk to follow 9 a.m. School families, staff and the local community are invited to attend and join in on the walk.
The school requests a $5 donation going towards a great cause. 100% of the proceeds raised at the walk will go towards an inclusive special-needs playground being built for Western students.
