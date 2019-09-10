Western School Corporation is lobbying the Howard County government for a speed-limit reduction on a road near its complex.
Mark DuBois, an assistant superintendent at Western, said in an email to the Howard County Traffic Commission that the school has received “numerous reports and concerns about the traffic speed” on 300 South between 500 West and 600 West.
The concerns, he said, are not related to speeding but instead are about the speed limit.
DuBois said he was told by Howard County Highway Department Superintendent Ted Cain that there is no posted speed limit in the area, making it 55 mph.
“With the number of students that enter and exit our lane at [300 South] and with our softball facility/parking being next to the road, we are seeking guidance on how to have speed limits posted in that area to reduce the speed limit,” wrote DuBois.
“We do see this as a safety concern for our students and stakeholders.”
The Traffic Commission will address the request during its next meeting, at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 in room 114 of the Howard County Government Building, 120 E. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.