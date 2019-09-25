Carson Young and his family visited the picket lines last week, armed with 80 chocolate bars. He held one box, his mom held another, both with envelopes filled to bursting with cash donations.
“I think you’re going to need another envelope,” a striking GM worker said to the boy, while trying to shove a $5 bill in the crammed envelope.
The Tri-Central Elementary schooler was handing out the candy bars to the UAW workers on strike as they picketed along Ind. 931 last week. While Carson started raising donations for the goodies as a part of the school’s fundraiser for gym equipment, he told his parents he had an idea.
“He told us he wanted to keep raising donations so he could give the chocolate bars away to people around Kokomo and Howard County,” Carson’s mother, Julie Young, said.
The Youngs supported their youngest child to meet his goal of raising money for 500 bars and handing them out, she said. There are six flavors of chocolate: almond, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, wafer, wafer crisp and caramel.
“He started by wanting to meet goals to get rewards for the school’s fundraiser,” Julie Young said. “But then he started thinking about how it could help other people. He really has a big heart.”
Carson Young was hesitant to say why he wants to reach the goal of giving out five cases of candy, but his mom and older brother coerced it out of him.
“I get to throw a pie in my teacher’s face,” he said. Julie Young started laughing.
“It’s such a fourth-grader thing to want to do,” she said. “But, hey, it’s an incentive.”
Handing out the chocolate bars to those walking the union picket lines started a week ago after Carson noticed the tent along Ind. 931. To meet his goal of handing out 500 bars over the stretch of a couple of weeks, he’s been trying to hand out between 40 and 60 bars a day, and he had 40 bars to give that evening, Julie Young said.
“He said, ‘Mom, can we hand out the bars to them?’” she said. “So we pulled over. Then we found out that they’d be out here [Thursday] and he wanted to come back out.”
More of the striking workers wanted to donate than take advantage of free candy, saying things like, “I don’t want mine, give it to someone else.”
Many people gave the 10-year-old a dollar and said, “Take one for yourself.” If the 10-year-old accepted every offer, he’d have all of the milk chocolate, his favorite flavor, to himself. He did accept one bar, though.
To Carson Young, the picket lines were a great place to hand out bars. To his mother, the picket lines were personal.
“I grew up in a union home,” she said. “These are my people, and this is special to me. Carson doesn’t get why. He just thought, there’s a lot of people who might like chocolate.”
Donations will go toward Kokomo Urban Outreach and ManUP. Additionally, because the chocolate doesn’t expire until August 2020, Carson Young hopes to donate the bars for kids’ Christmas stockings this year.
“I just think everyone should get candy in their stocking on Christmas morning,” he said.
