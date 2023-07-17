...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.
An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:
https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
Kids perform in the Roman Ladders act at the Peru Amateur Circus on Friday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Youth performers take the center ring for the stratosphere act at the Peru Amateur Circus on Friday night.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Megan Leavitt does the splits high above the ring as she performs in the silks act during the Peru Amateur Circus on Friday night.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A young performer hangs from a trapeze hooked onto a bike on the highwire during the Peru Amateur Circus on Friday night.
PERU — Preparing for a family and friends performance, Michelle Boswell double-checked the rigging at the Peru Amateur Youth Circus on Friday.
Performances opened to the public Saturday afternoon, marking the official beginning of the 63rd annual Circus City Festival.
Boswell, the show’s producer and ringmaster, explained this year’s circus show is titled “Circus at Sea 2023.” Roughly 220 performers, aged 7-21, will be dressed as pirates, mermaids and vikings. Some acts also have nautical themes, like the “Fliptastic Flamingos.”
The circus band, which brings in roughly 65 musicians each night, also plays nautical-themed music.
Boswell said people who haven’t seen a Peru Amateur Youth Circus production are generally surprised when they finally see a performance.
“These kids are doing many things that you would see at a professional show,” Boswell said. “I think people can expect to be amazed.”
There are 24 acts in the show, ranging from novice-level tumbling to proficient highwire acts. Several past performers have gone on to work in touring shows, like the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are two performances on Saturday, the last day of the festival, which start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Weekday tickets range from $12-$15 depending on age and where you want to sit. Saturday’s tickets range $17-$18. Tickets can be purchased at the circus, 154 N. Broadway St., or online at perucircus.com/tickets. Howard, Cass, Wabash, Fulton and Grant County residents will receive a $2 discount when they purchase tickets at the circus on Tuesday.
The festival’s carnival opens Monday, with rides, food, crafts and informational booths. The carnival will take up several blocks along Broadway Street, starting at the Amateur Circus and ending around the Miami County Courthouse, 25 N. Broadway St.
This year, visitors will be able to purchase wristbands for unlimited fair rides for one day online or in person. Online presale wristbands cost $20 and can be purchased at jessopamuse.com/tickets. Otherwise, wristbands cost $25 at the festival.
The festival’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kathi Greene, executive secretary for the festival, said roughly 100 organizations will join the parade this year. She noted there will be some surprises in the circus parade, but wasn’t able to say what they were.
Other than the surprises, the parade will feature marching bands, more than 30 circus wagons, two calliopes, horses, floats and elected officials. Clowns, jugglers and unicyclers from the circus will also join the parade.
