Delia Owens, the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Where the Crawdads Sing,” will visit Kokomo in October.
The novel, which has been named the 2019 Howard County Reads book by the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, will be at the center of a 7 p.m. Oct. 10 visit from Owens to Kresge Hall on the Indiana University Kokomo campus.
Tickets will be available at the KHCPL’s three locations starting Sept. 10.
“It’s a book a lot of people are talking about,” said Lisa Fipps, KHCPL director of marketing, on the library’s website. “And we’re excited and privileged to be able to bring the author to Kokomo. It was hard to keep it a secret this long.”
During the event, Owens will speak about the inspiration behind the No. 1 best-seller, including “her lifelong friendships to humanity’s evolutionary past,” according to the KHCPL.
Owens, a wildlife scientist, will also sign books.
“She dissects the storylines and deeper themes that run through her work, and provides insight into the writing process that helped her produce a novel the New York Times Book Review calls ‘painfully beautiful … at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative and a celebration of nature,’” noted the library.
Fipps has encouraged people interested in the event to get tickets as quickly as possible. She said the library expects to run out of tickets.
The KHCPL will also host library-led discussions about the book at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the downtown branch; 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Russiaville branch; and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the South branch.
Copies of the book become available at the location starting one month before the discussion.
Murder mystery
The library will also feature its Howard County Reads Murder Mystery Theatre: Where the Crawdads Die.
It will run from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St.
“Murder lurks in the swamps of 1950s North Carolina. Come prepared for a good ol’ Southern dinner and lots of mayhem and murder as local celebrities pull off the whodunit of the year!” notes an event preview.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $225 for a table of 10; they will be available starting Sept. 1 at all KHCPL locations.
Only 125 tickets will be sold. For more information, call KHCPL employee Trisha Shively at 765-457-3242.
“A popular event that helps celebrate the Howard County Reads book is the annual interactive whodunit,” said Fipps. “This marks our fifth year for it. It’s back by popular demand. We sell out every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.