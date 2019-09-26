Author of the 2019 Howard County Reads Book, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens will be visiting Kokomo on Oct. 10.
“It’s a book a lot of people are talking about,” said Lisa Fipps, Kokomo-Howard County Library Director of Marketing said in a press release.
“And we’re excited and privileged to be able to bring the author to Kokomo. It was hard to keep it a secret this long.”
The author visit will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kresge Hall at Indiana University Kokomo.
During this event, Owens will share the inspiration behind her No. 1 New York Times best-selling novel, from her lifelong friendships to humanity’s evolutionary past.
“She dissects the storylines and deeper themes that run through her work, and provides insight into the writing process that helped her produce a novel the New York Times Book Review calls ‘painfully beautiful … at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative and a celebration of nature,’” according to the press release.
For more information on this speaker, visit prhspeakers.com. Tickets are free and available at all KHCPL locations.
“We fully expect to run out of tickets,” Fipps said. “So if you really want to hear Owens talk about the book and get her to autograph your copy, come to KHCPL to get your tickets as quickly as possible.”
