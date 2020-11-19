Turkey Prep 01.jpg

It's been a tough year. Many are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have found themselves unable to afford the traditional turkey spread. Here's where you can go to get a free Thanksgiving meal: 

Kokomo Rescue Mission, 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., delivery, drive-thru and grab, go only, call 765-456-3838 to 

Chapel Hill Christian Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, delivery meals only, request a meal by calling 765-454-7388 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or text the word "MEAL" to 765-300-4404.

South Side Christian Church, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, drive-thru meals, 201 E. Markland Ave., drive through the south parking lot. 

8th Annual Let's Give Thanks Together Thanksgiving Dinner, noon to 1:30 p.m., Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St., Peru, dine-in and delivery, call 765-432-2253 to reserve meals. 

