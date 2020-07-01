Do you want to be dazzled by firecrackers this weekend for 4th of July? Here are all the places you can catch a fireworks display:
Friday
Racing & Fireworks, all day, Hornets, Non Wing 410 Sprints, Modifieds, Thunder Cars, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road. General admission is $15, children 12 and under are free, and pit passes are $25, all ages. Visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday
Fireworks at the Fairgrounds, patrons are asked to stay in their cars, no personal fireworks, Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown. Visit www.howardcofair.com.
Freedom Fest 2020 with Funk’n Mayhem, 7 p.m. to midnight, celebrating friends, family, fireworks and freedom, band starts at 9 p.m., $5 cover charge. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, temperatures will be checked at the door, Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. County Roads 00 NS, Kokomo. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Kokomo-Shrine-Club or call 765-452-5506.
Peru Fireworks, dusk, usually around 10 p.m., music will be set to the display, Maconaquah Park, 1496 Strawtown Pike, Peru. The show will be livestreamed. Visit www.facebook.com/PeruIN46970 or call 765-472-2400.
Woody’s Freedom Event, 3-11 p.m., local bands play all day, firework finale after dark, freewill donation to attend, proceeds benefit Scratching Post Cat Rescue of Peru, Miami County Humane Society and a family in need. The event is at Woody’s Spillway Camp & Bait, 5686 E. County Road 375 S., Peru. Visit www.woodyscamp.net, or call 765-473-6702.
