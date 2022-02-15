A longtime nonprofit and community leader in arts is throwing her hat in the political ring for the very first time.
Kokomo resident Robin Williams has filed her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Indiana House of Representatives District 30, which covers most of Kokomo, eastern Howard county and Sims Township in Grant County. She does not face a primary opponent in the May 3 election, all but ensuring she will face off against incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Karickhoff, who also does not face anyone in his primary race.
Williams holds a B.A.S. in Music Business from Indiana University-Bloomington and a M.A. in Worship Studies from Liberty University. She currently serves as the director of the Delphi Opera House, serves on the board of the Kokomo Art Association, Greater Kokomo Economic Development Creative Placemaking Council and was recently designated as the Howard County representative for the Regional Arts Council for the Arts Federation in Lafayette.
Throughout her career in the arts, she’s championed public education, civil rights and women’s rights. In a brief interview with the Tribune, Williams stated that she will bring those convictions with her to the Statehouse if elected.
“Definitely civil rights, women’s rights, all of those voices are, in our district, not listened to,” Williams said. “I’ve always been an advocate for those who don’t have a voice.”
While Williams has never run for office herself, she’s no stranger to politics. Her late father, Mel Ligon, ran for U.S. Congressional 5th District race, though he died during the campaign. Williams calls her father an “old school Republican when values actually meant something.”
Williams is particularly upset with House Bill 1134, which would limit what teachers can say in class on sensitive subjects, prohibiting them from using materials that “present any form of racial or sex-stereotyping or blame on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
In response to teachers’ ongoing criticism, the bill has been amended to expand some definitions of what can be taught about “historical injustices,” and to stipulate that while schools must post class materials online, teachers do not have to upload daily lesson plans.
The bill passed the House, where Karickhoff voted in favor of it, and now awaits action in the Senate.
“The key issue right now is education and teachers having the ability to teach without restraint,” Williams said. “I’m an educator so I see it from the perspective of being an educator and creating a curriculum that is multicultural and deals with facts. So I find that it’s going to be very challenging and constraining for our educators, and that concerns me. Our leadership in District 30 and area have all voted for this, so that’s concerning.”
Karickhoff, in a Third House session held in January and regarding HB 1134, said he supports legislation that encourages parental involvement.
“We had this storm of change, and I would hope people would want as much parental involvement as possible,” Karickhoff said. “The more we have them engaged in the curricula and the school board, the better ... I get that we don’t want to over-regulate or give unfunded mandates, but we want to empower parents and students the best way we can.”
Karickhoff has held the District 30 seat since 2010, serving as Speaker Pro-tempore in 2018 and was on the Ways and Means Committee from 2010 to 2020. He currently sits on the Natural Resources, Rules and Legislative Procedures and Government and Regulatory Reform committees. Before his time at the Statehouse, he served seven years as a Kokomo City Councilman.
In 2021, Karickhoff authored a bill that established a state commission that would study the training and workforce needs for electric vehicle production, among other things related to the evolving automobile industry.
The legislation was a response to the growing concern of uncertainty among automobile workers in the era of a growing amount of electric vehicles and workers’ role in the transition. The state is home to more than 100,000 automotive manufacturing jobs, including more than 8,000 in Howard and Tipton counties. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
In a press release announcing his reelection campaign, Karickhoff described himself as a “fiscally responsible conservative who understands the complexities of local government funding, working in a bipartisan manner, helping guide our communities through the 2009 recession and recovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.