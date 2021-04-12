TIPTON — The Tipton County Courthouse suffered damage to its roof due to recent high winds.
A few of the slate tiles from the historic building’s roof were dislodged, Tipton County Auditor Greg Townsend said during a county commissioners meeting Monday. Some of the tiles fell to the ground below, he added.
The extent of the damage is currently unclear since an attempt by the county to fly a drone over the courthouse to examine the damage was thwarted by wind.
“The wind was sufficient that it grounded the drone to the roof of the courthouse, and someone had to climb out a fifth-floor window to retrieve it,” Townsend said. “So we didn’t get a complete survey of the building, but we do know there is some damage up there that will need to be addressed.”
The commissioners unanimously approved a motion that allows Townsend to talk with the county’s insurance to open up a claim.
The courthouse’s slate roof has been an issue for the county in recent years.
Last June, the commissioners were told by Cole Klein, of Hope Public Adjusters, that the courthouse roof was in need of repairs. Klein said he found “widespread damage” throughout the entire roof, including several missing slate roof pieces and pieces that have slid off and are now sitting in the courthouse’s troughs.
“If these things come down, they’re going to hurt somebody,” Klein said at the time. “It’s not one area, it’s the entire roof system. ... You’re seeing a lot of displaced and missing slates that are about ready to slide down and fall. And because of those reasons, I think making a repair would be possible, but you’re almost piecemealing the roof at that point.”
At the time, the commissioners estimated the costs of replacing the roof to be in the high six figures at the very least, with a seven-figure cost more likely. Since last June, no serious repairs have been made to the roof.
