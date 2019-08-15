WINDFALL – The Town of Windfall has received a $700,000 federal grant to update and fix its wastewater system after the Indiana Department of Environment Management found violations at the town’s sewage plant.
The town applied for the money through a Community Development Block Grant earlier this year after state inspectors found the treatment process at the plant was completely manual, which led to inefficiencies in processing waste.
That included incoming waste splashing up and over the walls inside the plant because the influent structure appeared to be so small for the amount of flow coming into the facility, according to a letter sent by IDEM to the town.
Windfall Councilwoman Denise Ryan said the plant was built in the early 1990s and is in dire need of an update. She said the town decided to move forward with a plan to fix the facility after IDEM sent a letter detailing violations at the plant.
“As council members, you don’t realize what’s going wrong,” Ryan said. “Your operator knows what’s going on, and you take what they tell you. But when IDEM sends you letter, you listen.”
Now, the plant is set for a total overhaul that will automate most of the treatment process.
Ryan say the grant money will pay for upgrades in the drainage system, as well as new lifts, pumps and clarifiers inside the sewage plant. She said the project will also include new technology that will allow the plant operator to remotely fix problems inside the facility.
“It’s an overall reboot to fix the things that are wrong,” she said. “The treatment plant is old school, and we’re updating it to the new school.”
IDEM said under the best circumstances, the town would have the project design done next month, bid out construction in October and the project would be finished in 18 to 24 months.
The grant money paying for the project is part of $10.5 million in federal grant funding distributed through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
In total, 17 communities received the federal money this year to complete various community projects such as infrastructure improvements, downtown revitalization, building public facilities and spurring economic development.
Windfall’s grant is part of the state’s Wastewater Drinking Water Program, which aims to protect public health and the environment, reduce utility rates for low-to-moderate income communities and improve rural infrastructure to enable long-term economic growth.
“These collaborations between federal, state and local partners are improving the lives of Hoosiers across the state and strengthening community pride,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch in a release. “I applaud this round’s local leadership for their commitment to bettering their communities.”
