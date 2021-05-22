GREENTOWN — If you’re graduating from Eastern High School this year, there’s a good chance you might be a twin.
An 11% chance, to be precise.
There are 126 students in Eastern’s class of 2021 set to cross the stage to receive their diploma on June 6 in Greentown. Fourteen of them are twins.
“I just think it’s weird that in one class there’s that many,” said twin Tera Wagoner. “I always thought it was cool being a twin. And then I realized there were seven of us.”
“I think there’s something in the water,” joked twin Kelsee Rubow.
Of the seven, Drew and Evan Monize, and Kelsee and Kalee Rubow are identical twins. Fraternal twins are Kiersten and Carsen Healton, Carissa and Clayton Watkins, Brycen and Brayden Richmond, Tera and Tara Wagoner and Cassidy and Jayden Hendershot.
Eastern High School Principal Brad Fugett said he realized the record number of twins after chatting about it with office aides at the beginning of the school year. He knew many of them to be siblings, but never made the connection that they were actually twins.
“I thought it was unique,” he said. “I’ve been part of a class where I think we had three sets of twins in the past. Thinking about it, you just start going over like what they all do. You think about ‘Okay, well yeah, we really have seven.”
Having seven sets of twins in one class is rare, but for their classmates, it’s nothing new. Fugett said that on their recent senior trip, twin jokes were flying.
Kiersten Healton said many of her classmates will refer to the twins together instead of as individuals. She said she thinks it’s funny.
“Especially if we’re in classes together, they’ll refer to us as ‘The’ and then our last name, instead of us separately,” she said.
But for the twins, who have mostly grown up together since kindergarten, it’s not a big deal. In fact, most of the fraternal pairs said they sometimes don’t even remember they’re a twin.
“I forget,” Cassidy Hendershot said. “It’s just normal. He’s just like my brother.”
“It’s more like that with fraternal twins because we don’t see each other like we’re looking in a mirror,” Kiersten Healton added.
For the Monizes, having a twin has proved valuable. Evan and Drew are both on the football, basketball and track teams, and they say there’s definitely an advantage to having their twin brother there.
“My brother and I, it’s more of a nonverbal communication,” Drew said. “He just looks at me and I’m like ‘Yup, got it.’”
“Like with basketball, Drew will be the one passing and wherever I’m at, he knows where I’m at,” Evan added. “Statistically, I think the majority of my points were on passes from him.”
Fraternal twins Kiersten and Carsen Healton said the best thing about having a twin is that they’re never alone. They said they always have each other, no matter what.
“Especially in elementary school or middle school, you always have a friend with you,” Kiersten said. “If people don’t like you, you know you always have your brother or sister.”
For Tera and Tara Wagoner, a big advantage of their twin-ness is knowing the current gossip spreading through Eastern’s halls.
“I’m always in the know because we have different friend groups,” Tera said.
But instead of being involved in the same activities like Evan and Drew, Tera and Tara make it a point to pursue separate interests.
“I feel like I avoid doing things that Tara does,” Tera said. “I do it to avoid conflict.”
Whether it’s through sports, grades or a parent’s attention, all the twins agree: the competitiveness is real. That’s led all of them to be involved in a multitude of activities, clubs and classes throughout Eastern.
You can find at least one twin in almost every sport, and you can spot quite a few of them in Eastern’s choir. There are some involved in drama productions, too.
Fugett said it’s pretty common to see the twins hanging out not just with their sibling, but other groups of friends, who might also have a twin in it.
“It’s interesting,” he said. “For the most part, they are different. They have different personalities, but they all get along with each other. They each have their own individuality amongst their friend groups too.”
But even if the twins spend time apart, there’s always a mental connection between them, they said. It’s a feeling they can’t quite put into words.
“I’d never admit it, but whenever we separate and whenever we come back together, it’s … I don’t know,” Carissa Watkins said.
Carsen and Kiersten call it twin telepathy.
“Whenever we think of the same thing and it seems coincidental, Kiersten came up with this thing we do called ‘twin telepathy,’ where we think of the same thing without discussing it with each other,” Carsen said.
And it happens quite a bit. Whether it’s getting similar scores on assignments and tests or when they both get on the same ride at the fair without even realizing it, they chalk it up to their unique mental bond.
Kalee and Kelsee Rubow can attest to that. They said if they listened to a song recently, sometimes they will catch the other randomly singing it a minute after they did, even if they weren’t in the same room together.
But they all stressed one thing: they may share similar interests, looks and a mental bond, but they are their own person.
“Having your own birthday, like, I just want to experience that,” Tera Wagoner said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been called my own name for a whole day,” her sister, Tara, said. “I’ve never gone a day not being called Tera.”
Tera said she thinks all of Eastern’s twins have polar opposite personalities, but Evan and Drew are the one exception. She said they seem like the same person.
Drew disagrees. “Guys, Evan has worse vision,” he joked.
Now, as their senior year wraps up, the twins are looking to the future. Three of the sets will be attending the same college. The other four sets are separating into their own education path for the first time in 18 years.
The Rubows are going to the same college, but Kelsee will be moving out on her own in June.
“We’ve even thought about how, after college, what will that be like?” Kelsee said. “We’ve gotten upset about it. We’ve had our breakdowns about it. Just not having that emotional support right there anymore is just going to be different.”
But Fugett said that even though they’ll be leaving soon, having seven sets of twins in one class will definitely leave a mark on the school. After all, the chances are pretty slim it will ever happen again.
“One of the ways this class will be remembered is the twin class — unless it ever gets beat, which I can’t imagine,” Fugett said. “It’ll be ‘What year did we have all those twins? Oh, that was 2021.’”
