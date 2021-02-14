Snow accumulation of 8-11 inches was announced in a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service out of Indianapolis on Sunday.
As of press time, estimated accumulation for Kokomo is 3-6 inches. The warning began last night at 7 p.m., and the warning will be in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The heaviest snowfall is expected today from 4 p.m. to midnight. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch an hour at times is expected, according to the warning.
In addition to snow, below zero wind chills could are expected into next weekend.
Severe winter weather can lead to travel difficulties. Only travel when necessary, and pack flashlight, blanket, food and water in case of an emergency. Call 800-261-7623 for latest road conditions.
Visit kokomotribune.com for immediate weather updates.
