INDIANAPOLIS — Wiretapped conversations and surveillance highlighted day two of the drug trial against four Kokomo men police say were involved in one of the biggest drug rings in Howard County history.
With the defendants, Michael O’Bannon, 34, Jason Reed, 50, Shaun Myers, 36, and Michael Jones, 37, looking on, the day’s only witness, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Erik Collins, took to the stand and told the court that police intercepted over 10,000 calls from Feb. 2018 to April 2018 that related to the drug investigation now known as “Operation Law and Order.”
The state intends to bring nearly 200 of those calls into evidence during the multiple-week trial.
As the investigation’s federal case agent, Collins said law enforcement obtained a court order to intercept criminal-related phone conversations on three cell phones belonging to local ring leader Reggie Balentine, 42, two cell phones belonging to Georgia drug distributor Pierre Riley, 51, and also Jones’ cell phone.
The prosecution played 16 of those intercepted calls in court on Wednesday, and they also supplied transcripts of those conversations to the jury for review.
And though they weren’t all part of the same conversations, the state did play phone calls on Wednesday between Balentine and each of the four defendants, sometimes speaking with them several times a day.
A large bulk of Wednesday’s phone conversations dealt with a Feb. 2018 alleged drug dealing incident that took place at a Bob Evans restaurant in Indianapolis involving Balentine, a Terre Haute resident named Derrick Owens and several of the defendants.
It all began with a call from Balentine to Reed around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2018, in which Reed tells Balentine about getting “another eight-piece” to Owens.
According to Collins — who spent several minutes Wednesday instructing the jury on “drug lingo” — Reed was referring to selling eight ounces of methamphetamine to Owens.
In the same conversation, Balentine asked Reed if he wanted “his people” to drive down to Indianapolis and meet Owens for the alleged deal and to also get money from an earlier drug deal.
There were even phone calls between Reed and Balentine in reference to what type of truck Owens would be driving, as well as where and how the deal would happen.
And because surveillance officers were already watching Balentine’s residence via a camera on a nearby telephone pole, Collins said police were able to witness a vehicle pull into Balentine’s Kokomo driveway later that afternoon.
That surveillance footage was played in court on Wednesday, and the video showed Balentine getting into the vehicle’s passenger seat.
Police ended up following that vehicle down to an Indianapolis Bob Evans, where surveillance officers set up at a nearby BP gas station and were able to witness a drug exchange between Balentine and Owens, Collins testified.
Collins also told the court that Owens went inside the restaurant after the exchange, while Balentine went back to Kokomo. A short time later, a man who didn’t match Owens’ description then walked out of Bob Evans and got into Owens’ truck.
Officers on scene followed the truck into Hendricks County, where it was eventually pulled over. Driving was Dennis Owens, Derrick’s father, and officers also confiscated eight ounces of methamphetamine located inside the vehicle.
The next morning, according to calls played in court on Wednesday, Reed and Balentine can be heard discussing the botched deal, with Reed questioning how Owens would be able to pay him since the methamphetamine was confiscated.
Collins is expected to continue his testimony on Thursday.
