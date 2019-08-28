Police have arrested a woman who they say was involved in two recent armed robberies across central Indiana, one of which was a Kokomo convenience store.
Tere Martha McCall was arrested on Aug. 22 on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery and a Level 6 felony charge of theft after an individual called in a tip to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department that McCall had abandoned her home and was preparing to leave the state, a Howard County Sheriff’s Department press release indicated.
On Aug. 17, police were dispatched to the Village Pantry, 3636 W. Sycamore St., in reference to an armed robbery that had recently taken place, the release stated. The manager of the store told police that shortly before 4 a.m., a black woman wearing a ski mask came into the store, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money and lottery tickets, the release indicated.
The woman then fled the area in a dark colored Jeep Liberty.
The previous day, there was an armed robbery at the Mt. Comfort McDonald’s in Hancock County, and the suspect description and vehicle matched that of McCall’s, police stated in the release.
Through witness testimony and video evidence, authorities were able to identify McCall as a person of interest in both incidents, the release noted, and police believe she does have ties to the Kokomo community.
McCall was later tracked to an apartment complex in the Indianapolis area, where she was taken into custody without incident.
She is currently being held at the Hancock County Jail on $25,000 bond with no 10%, and an initial hearing has not yet been set in her case.
