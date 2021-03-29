The Logansport woman charged with drunken driving in relation to the crash that killed Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher’s daughter has decided to plead guilty to two of the three charges against her.
Jennifer Eastwood pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, according to a January case docket filing. Both are class A misdemeanors punishable with up to one year in jail. A third charge — operating a vehicle while intoxicated at .15 or higher — is being dismissed per the plea, according to the case docket.
Eastwood is scheduled for her sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. May 11 in Howard Superior Court 3. According to the case docket, the plea is a "straight plea," meaning there is no agreed upon sentencing between the defense and prosecution and that sentencing is wholly up to the judge.
Eastwood was initially arrested on July 19, a few months after her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by Jordan Asher’s 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on U.S. 35. Jordan Asher was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 21.
The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police trooper Jeremy Perez concluded Jordan Asher’s vehicle crossed the center line, causing a head-on crash with Eastwood’s vehicle.
Eastwood, who was extricated from the Jeep and was its only occupant, was flown in a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital but survived her injuries.
A toxicology report showed Eastwood allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of .196 on April 8, 2019, the night of the accident. Indiana law states a driver is intoxicated with a BAC .08 or higher.
Another toxicology report showed Jordan Asher had Delta-9 THC, the primary active component of marijuana, in her system.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows that when officers arrived at the scene, Eastwood was upside down in the inverted Jeep, still seat-belted in the driver’s seat, screaming and entrapped.
All of the doors to her Jeep were jammed shut due to damage caused by the crash, while all of the windows were intact except the rear driver-side window.
Two officers, ISP trooper Matthew Moon and Howard County Sheriff's deputy Josh Myers, then entered the Jeep after “forcefully breaking the glass of the rear windows to gain entry,” according to the affidavit, written by Moon.
Moon said he immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from within the Jeep’s passenger compartment. The officers were unable to remove Eastwood from the Jeep; she was later extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.
Myers sustained injuries to his arms and hands while working to get Eastwood out of the vehicle.
After she was extricated and as she was placed on a gurney, Eastwood told Moon that she could not remember any details from the accident. Her eyes were red and bloodshot and her breath smelled of alcohol, he wrote.
Eastwood, while inside an ambulance and waiting for a helicopter to take her to Indianapolis, admitted to an EMT that she drank alcohol at home that night. When asked how much she consumed, Eastwood said, “Enough.”
The GPS on her cellphone, located near the Jeep’s steering column, was activated and showed a Pendleton address.
Eastwood then became unconscious after being airlifted to the hospital to St. Vincent Indianapolis. While there, a blood draw was taken from Eastwood following a search warrant signed by Howard Superior Court 3 Judge Doug Tate.
Records from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles showed that Eastwood’s driving status was suspended with prior convictions on an identification card; she had been suspended indefinitely since April 28, 2013.
The BMV records showed no history of Eastwood ever having a driver’s license and noted she has had 10 previous suspensions on an ID card.
The probable cause affidavit notes a search warrant was obtained on April 10 from Howard Superior Court 1 Judge William Menges for the cellphones belonging to Asher and Eastwood. Attempts to unlock the devices were unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.
Jordan Asher, whose death sent waves of grief throughout Howard County, was expected to graduate in May 2019 from Indiana University Kokomo with a degree in English.
IU Kokomo sent out a statement following the crash, saying its impact will have “devastating ripple effects on our community.” The university provided counseling services for staff and students.
Jordan Asher was also a 2016 graduate of the Lewis Cass School Corp., where her mother works as a fourth-grade teacher. Lewis Cass Superintendent Dr. Tim Garland said she was involved in the band program during her time at Lewis Cass, and she also represented what it meant to be a King.
“She grew up with my kids, and so you kind of get to know everybody,” he said following news of the crash. “She was just a great kid. We should never have to bury our own, and our hearts and prayers go out to Robin and Jerry as they go through this difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.