A Kokomo woman charged in federal court on animal cruelty related charges is pleading guilty.
Krystal Scott filed a petition to enter a plea of guilty and a plea agreement in regard to both counts of animal crushing she was indicted on earlier this year, according to a court filing made last week. Federal law defines animal crushing as when “one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.”
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, and the agreement still has to be accepted by U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker.
The federal charges carry a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a term of no more than 3 years of supervised release following imprisonment.
According to the plea agreement, a specific sentencing was not agreed upon by the prosecution and defense, leaving the length of Scott’s jail and/or probation time and whether the sentences run consecutively or concurrently in the hands of Judge Barker.
In the plea agreement, Scott is admitting to killing two cats, including killing a pregnant cat on June 13, 2020, by strangling it until it died of asphyxiation, then removing the unborn kittens from inside the cat’s body and posting a series of images on social media of the act.
Also, Scott is admitting to strangling to death a kitten on June 18, 2020, by placing a ligature around the kitten’s neck and “hanging it from a fixed object until it died.”
Scott, the plea agreement says, filmed the killing of the kitten. In the video, the kitten is seen gasping for breath multiple times before going limp and Scott states “Little sh**s still alive so rehanged it.”
Both killings were posted to the social media app Instagram.
While Scott is facing charges for the two incidents, the plea agreement says Scott “crushed approximately five dogs, five cats, and 11 unborn kittens” in total.
Scott was given the two cats by unsuspecting people who believed Scott was a “willing caregiver,” according to court documents, but shortly after taking custody of the animals, the cats were killed.
As previously reported by the Tribune, Scott was arrested at her rural residence just outside of Kokomo last July by federal officers.
Her arrest, according FBI Special Agent Andrew D. Willmann, was in large part due to “internet sleuths who report suspected cases of animal cruelty to authorities.”
Willmann states in the complaint that Scott admitted to posting the Instagram videos of the two cats and claimed that her “‘good side’ loves cats and dogs, but that her ‘bad side’ tells her to commit acts of animal cruelty including killing animals by strangulation and other means.”
