TIPTON – Police say a 70-year-old Tipton woman walking her dog was struck and found beneath a vehicle Monday morning.
Police received reports of a person being struck by a vehicle at 7:53 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets. Callers reported the person was still underneath the vehicle.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Debra Underwood, 70, Tipton, lying underneath a 2018 Chevrolet Blazer with trauma to her legs.
The Blazer was driven by Mary McAllister, 40, Elwood. During the course of the investigation, officers learned McAllister was attempting to turn east from South Main Street. At the same time, Underwood was walking her dog west on Jefferson Street and attempting to cross Main Street.
The investigation revealed that Underwood had the walk symbol, allowing her to cross Main Street at the crosswalk. McAllister, and other witnesses, reported not seeing Underwood in the crosswalk. The rising sun to the east likely played a role in the reduced vision of the motorists, police said.
When the collision occurred, nearby motorists stopped and attempted to provide aid. One person who tried to help received a minor dog bite from Underwood’s dog. The dog was picked up by the Tipton Police Department’s community service officer and later released to Underwood’s family.
Due to the severity of Underwood’s injuries, she was transported to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street in Indianapolis.
Neither alcohol nor controlled substances are believed to be a factor in this incident.
