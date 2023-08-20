A Jonesboro woman’s conviction of aiding in a murder and robbery of a Summitville man was upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Brittany Morris, 22, earlier this summer lost her appeal of her guilty verdict in connection to the May 2018 murder of Drake Smith, of Summitville. Morris was found guilty by a jury of aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing robbery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft. She was sentenced to 48 years in prison.
Throughout the course of the investigation into Smith’s death and Morris’ trial, authorities and prosecutors quickly honed in on Morris as one of the organizers of a plot to rob Smith of drugs, money and a Bluetooth speaker, saying she lured Smith into the Okie Pinokie woods for a night of partying with Marion resident Ethan Cain and La Fountaine resident Joshua Kean, the case’s two co-defendants.
Specifically, the state argued that Morris was the main organizer in the plot to rob Smith that day in the woods, pointing to the facts she egged on both Kean and Cain to rob Smith and told them that it would be easy because Smith “can’t fight.”
Cain pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Kean pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
In her brief, Morris’ attorney Christopher Taylor-Price argues that Morris did not know Smith was going to be robbed, let alone beaten to death with a metal breaker bar, and that the prosecution failed to “present sufficient evidence” to convict Morris.
Specifically, Morris’ attorney argues that Morris “could not have reasonably expected” Cain to attack and kill Smith, pointing to Julie Harmon’s trial testimony that she and Morris were “shocked” when they saw Cain attack Smith.
Cain testified at Morris’ trial that he did plan on robbing Smith but initially planned on doing it by simply taking things from Smith’s truck after luring everyone into the woods so he could wander away from the group, go back to Smith’s truck, take “whatever” he could find and then rejoin the group.
But Smith didn’t want to go, which Cain testified made him have to consider another way to get Smith’s drugs. That’s when the robbery turned violent, with Kean initially putting Smith in a chokehold, but Smith started to gain the upperhand. Kean then grabbed a breaker bar from his car, walked over to where Cain and Smith were fighting and struck Smith with the bar.
“There is no evidence that Brittany (Morris) knew Josh (Kean) had a weapon — the breaker bar — let alone that he or Ethan intended to use it against Drake (Smith),” Taylor-Price writes in the brief.
The appeals court was unconvinced, though.
To overturn the jury trial’s guilty verdict, the court would have had to find that a “reasonable jury” would not have found Morris guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, a rather high bar to clear.
In its memorandum decision published June 22, the appeals court pointed to the facts that Morris did nothing to oppose Cain’s “brutal attack” on Smith, persuaded Cain and Kean to rob Smith, helped with the disposal of evidence, stole Smith’s money after he had been killed and spent it on buying herself a new swimsuit.
“From this evidence, a reasonable jury could conclude Morris is guilty,” Indiana Appeals Court Senior Judge Randall Shepard writes. Both Judge Robert Altice and Judge Elaine Brown concurred with the decision.
