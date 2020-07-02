A few months ago, Julie Hertzog and Rhonda Hill had never met, but driven by the same goal of unity, the two came together with others to create a way for the community to pray for not just Kokomo, but the world.
The creation they came up with was the Mothers’ Prayer on the Square, which took place on the Howard County Courthouse grounds in downtown Kokomo June 28.
Hertzog was united with Hill after she felt God place the idea for prayer event on her heart following the death of George Floyd and the unrest in the country. Little did she know Hill had the same aspiration and the two were connected after Hertzog shared her inspiration with friends who found their way to Hill.
Hertzog spoke about how her illusions of true equality were shattered following everything that has occurred in 2020, and the grieving she had done – on racial injustice, the lives lost and the legacy of oppression.
“For me, the murder of George Floyd was a wakeup call to people all over this nation. But it was something about him crying out for his mother that moved not only myself, but women and mothers all over the world,” Hill said in front of the many gathered on the lawn and in their cars. “So today we stand in solidarity as mothers, role models, mother figures, grandmothers and women who have accepted the call for change.”
The gathering featured music, speaking and many prayers. Various women led prayers over subjects such as law enforcement, the active military, the nation’s children and the nation itself.
DeAndra Beard, who owns Bind Café and Beyond Barcodes bookstore, stood across the street from her establishment, leading a prayer of thanks on the courthouse lawns, asking for forgiveness from worrying about things like the stock market and the supply chain.
“As we move forward – as we go through these troublesome times, oh God, remind us of your love for us, remind us that you love us so much,” she said. “Even when it seems we have nothing, God, you have it all. The Earth is the Lord’s.”
Leading a prayer for those protecting the nation was Stephanie Oden, who reminded those in attendance the troops’ assignment is one of life or death and not just “an afternoon athletic event they can walk away from or forget.” She prayed for the protection of those serving and their families back home who are dealing with stressed marriages, loneliness, and those suffering from the trauma of what they saw and experienced while serving.
“God, I thank you for the protection of the military, and even though we would like for there to be peace, you said that there would be wars ... but we’re praying, Lord, for unity in their unit, their battalion, in their company and that though there be division here, that there will be unity among them.”
Hill stood atop the steps of the courthouse and to deliver a prayer for law enforcement, asking for protection for the officers in both body and mind. Hertzog also led a prayer asking God to raise the church to be a leader during this time, to make an impact and true changes in communities and families. Another prayer leader, Annette Duncan, choked back tears while praying for the children of the nation.
“We are unified because we are all daughters of the king – all of us,” Duncan said. “God in every single child, who’s either your son or your daughter … we are all equal in your sight, God, and I ask that you will teach our children that.”
Following the individual prayers, all in attendance made a large circle on the courthouse grounds, praying both silently and out loud if they felt moved to. Shouts of “thank you,” “Father, we love you,” and “glory to your name” could be heard among those praying.
Hertzog and Hill are both hopeful this prayer event was the first of many and were thankful to all the churches that supported the event, such as Second Missionary Baptist Church, Crossroads, as well as the people who came and prayed.
Dennine Smith was one of the many who attended the prayer. She said she decided to attend because she felt it was a good way to help people from different walks of life understand some of the strife in the world and see it from a different point of view.
“I think that when you come out to an event like this and you see the many shades – different races it has drawn out, mothers and others who care for children, and I think it just lets us see our own humanity and lets us see what connects us,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.