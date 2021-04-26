RUSSIAVILLE — A fire in December that occurred inside a Western High School classroom will likely cost the school district more than $1 million in repairs.
The fire started in an industrial technology classroom during the evening hours of Dec. 3, 2020. The room sustained significant damage. Other nearby classrooms suffered heat, smoke and water damage.
Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department told the Kokomo Tribune at the time that a person felt a hot door leading to the classroom and called fire officials.
No one was in the classroom at the time of the fire. The high school was evacuated, as there were people in other parts of the building. No injuries were reported.
Assistant Superintendent Mark DuBois said the fire was declared electrical, although it is unclear what exactly started the fire.
Repairs have been ongoing in 2021. The cost is likely to exceed $1 million, DuBois said, since equipment for the classroom, including 3-D printers and special computer-aided design (CAD) computers will need to be replaced.
Removing the smoke smell and cleaning the effected classrooms cost $160,000 alone. School insurance will cover the cost of repairs.
“It adds up really fast,” DuBois said.
HVAC unit replacements and rising costs of lumber have also inflated the cost.
Impacted classes have been held in other rooms this year. An adjoining art classroom has also not been used since the fire.
Air filtration systems have been used in other classrooms so they could remain open.
Superintendent Randy McCracken said local contractors should finish “the worst of it” by the end of the school year but work is expected to carry over into the summer. Contractors have faced delays in getting materials.
DuBois said contractors recommended replacing all effected air ducts this summer. Soot is acidic and can cause further damage. It can also be hard to clean every nook and cranny.
“We’re hopeful all goes according to plan and they (students) are back in come the fall,” DuBois added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.