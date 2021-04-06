One of the city’s most rundown bridges will be replaced this year.
The bridge on South McCann Street over the Wildkat Creek near Kokomo Beach will be closed later this month for a multimillion dollar replacement project. The closure is expected to begin on April 26, Howard County Highway Superintendent Amber Tolle said. Crews are already onsite doing preparation work for the $2.1 million project, 80% of which is being covered by federal funds, with the other 20% being picked up by the county.
Everything above the bridge piers will be replaced, including the surface, the railings and the sidewalks, Tolle said. Construction is expected to last 90 days.
The McCann Street bridge replacement will be the second bridge replacement paid for in part with federal money in as many years. Last year, the Carter Street bridge near Indiana 931 was replaced.
Then-county Superintendent Ted Cain told the Tribune at the time that the Carter Street bridge was the most dilapidated in the city. Tolle said Tuesday the McCann Street bridge is close to the same condition as the Carter Street bridge once was.
“It’s definitely time for its replacement,” she said. “The surface and also the underlying structure was definitely showing its wear and tear. There is definitely some wear on the beams themselves that was going to become a potential safety issue in the near future.”
