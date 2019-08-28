PERU – A large group of workers at Schneider Electric held a rally across from the factory Wednesday to decry the upcoming closure of the more than 100-year-old plant that will layoff more than 300 people.
The rally was organized by the Indiana branch of the activist group Our Revolution, which advocates for progressive political values, according to its website.
The crowd was made up of current workers, as well as employees who have already been laid off as part of the ongoing cuts that will ultimately end with a total closure of the facility.
The company first announced that closure in February, saying it is transferring all production to its facilities in Monterrey, Mexico, as well as Texas and one other East Coast plant, in “response to competitive market dynamics and to meet the needs of Schneider Electric’s customers.” Layoffs started in July.
Mike Oles III, a field director for Our Revolution, said members of the group have been in town since last week to organize a grassroots movement to fight against what he said was the corporate greed that led to the shuttering of the Peru factory.
“We are here today for a very simple reason: corporate greed,” he told the crowd “ ... The company has decided that it cares more about the bottom line than the American worker.”
Peru Mayor Gabe Greer, who attended the rally and said his father worked for Schneider Electric, agreed. With factory workers standing behind him, he ripped Schneider Electric for leaving the community “who supported this company and had their back.”
“You made them their profit, and they said, ‘Thanks, so long. So long suckers, we’re gone,’” Greer told the crowd. “The profit that came out of this building was built here by these people behind me that made them their profit.”
Angie Barrows, who has worked at the plant for 21 years and is set to be laid off in late October, echoed that sentiment. She said it’s unfair the company is shipping jobs to Mexico.
“I worked to make them money, and now they’re going to close it,” she told the crowd. “We need to keep jobs here in the U.S. and stop shipping them out to Mexico. It’s uncalled for. U.S. first. U.S. all the way.”
Brandi Wilhoit has already felt the pain of the upcoming closure. She worked for Schneider Electric for over 7 years and was laid off earlier this year. Now, she said, she can barely afford to pay for her two kids’ health insurance.
“This was a miracle job that I got as a single mom when I first started,” Wilhoit said through tears. “I worked my butt off for this place .. I bought a house in Peru four years ago thinking I’d be here forever, that I’d retire from here. This needs to stop. This town needs more jobs, and I don’t know what to do to bring them here.”
Our Revolution organizer Oles told the crowd he knew it was a long shot that the rally would stop the plant from closing, but there was still hope.
“We’re fighting and organizing for a miracle here,” he said. “Chances are we might not save this plant. But if we work together, we can do it. If we hold our elected officials accountable ... we can make a huge difference and maybe pull off a miracle.”
But the company isn’t likely to backtrack on the closure. Schneider Electric has slated more rounds of layoffs for September and October, according to workers at the event.
Oles said activists and members of his group will be back in town next week to continue fighting to keep the plant open.
The closure of the plant will bring an end to the company’s more than 100-year history in Peru. Schneider Electric opened in the city in the early 1900s and employed 306 workers at its plant at 252 N. Tippecanoe St., making it one of the largest employers in Miami County.
Union leaders, along with city and county officials, had scrambled for two months after the February announcement to convince the company to stay in Peru by offering tax incentives and proposing savings through wages and benefits, but the negotiations fell apart by late March.
Because so much of the plant’s production is moving to Mexico, workers will have access to a federal program to help them find new employment.
The Trade Adjustment Program was established in 2015 through the U.S. Department of Labor to provide aid to workers who lose their jobs, or whose hours of work and wages are reduced, as a result of increased imports.
Through the program, Schneider Electric workers will be eligible for training, job search and relocation allowances, income support and other reemployment services.
