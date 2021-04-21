A wrongful death lawsuit filed last year against both city police and the county jail is now making its way through a federal court.
The estate of Gus Martin alleges that officers with the Kokomo Police Department and deputies at the Howard County Jail failed to adequately care for Martin after he suffered and died from a methamphetamine overdose while in police custody in July 2018.
The lawsuit, originally filed last July in a local county court, claims Martin was not awarded his due process rights under the 14th Amendment and is now making its way through the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana. It lists Robert Baker, former city police chief; three KPD officers; former mayor Greg Goodnight; former Sheriff Steve Rogers; and current sheriff Jerry Asher as defendants.
In the complaint, the estate alleges police knew Martin had ingested meth but “did not treat Gustin for his overdose and other medical needs until it was too late to save his life” and were “indifferent” to his medical needs.
As such, the complaint claims, “the defendants directly and proximately caused Gustin’s death,” and is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages.
The complaint does not go into detail surrounding the events before and leading up to Martin’s death, though it does state he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on July 21, 2018, and died a day later on July 22, 2018, in St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital at the age of 21.
In their respective formal answers to the complaint, both the city and county denied any responsibility for Martin’s death and that its officers and deputies are not adequately trained.
The trial date is scheduled for July 18, 2022, in Indianapolis.
