Statistics provided by the US Department of Veteran Affairs show that around 16 million Americans served this county during World War II.
The same agency notes that now there are just a little over 167,000 of those veterans still alive throughout the United States.
And unfortunately, when they pass, many of their stories go with them.
Perhaps that’s why what happened last month inside Michelle Westervelt’s class at Indiana University Kokomo was so special.
For over an hour, the students in Westervelt’s World War II Through Literature and Film class had an opportunity to witness a bit of living history.
United States Navy veteran Seymour “Cye” Zwirn is 99 now, and although his eyesight has failed him, he still recalls his military service during WWII.
So when he was recently asked to speak with a group of students generations removed from his, Zwirn jumped at the opportunity.
“It was a pleasure,” Zwirn told the Tribune after speaking with the class. “They were good kids.”
Zwirn has spoken in front of IUK classes before about his time in WWII, but he added it’s been a few years.
As for what the students gained from the talk, Westervelt said you couldn’t really put it into words.
“Some of the literature they’re reading has talked about the soldiers’ stories and how few voices we have left from the soldiers’ stories,” she said. “There’s just something so impactful from that face-to-face and in-person interaction that communicates their stories in a way we can’t read them.
“There’s nothing more valuable than that human voice telling you what happened,” she added. “It’s not something so focused on the conflict but the humanity. … So I hope that they (students) hear a voice bringing it all to life for them. I hope it just really resonates with them.”
Later this semester, the students will have an opportunity to tour some WWII sites firsthand when they visit Europe, Westervelt noted, particularly areas like Berlin, Normandy and London.
“We talk about connections a lot in the class,” Westervelt said. “What can you connect to this piece of literature or to this film? So when they have these connection opportunities like this, it makes it so much more meaningful.”
IUK student Piper Darr agreed with her professor.
“We talked about it in class before,” she said, “how it’s important to have these firsthand encounters and how our generation is probably going to be the last generation that can truly remember interacting with the people that served in WWII.
“In the last 100 years, so much has changed so rapidly that it feels like they’re from a completely different world in a way,” Darr added. “But really, it didn’t happen that long ago. At the same time, they’re starting to pass away, and that’s sad to think about. So I think today was really interesting and important.”
