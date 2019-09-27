Before Kokomo’s mayoral choices took the stage Thursday, the night kicked off with the two candidates running for the Kokomo’s Common Council’s 1st District seat: incumbent Democrat Mike Wyant and Republican Jason Acord.
The topics ranged from public safety and quality-of-place initiatives to golf carts and sewers.
Here are the highlights:
Crime, police staffing
Unsurprisingly, the night’s most engaging stretch came when the candidates discussed crime and police staffing levels.
Acord, asked whether crime has increased in the 1st District in the last two years, said: “From my standpoint of an opinion, I think it has.”
He did not provide statistics, a point he seemed to acknowledge by saying to the panel of questioners that “from the standpoints that you’re probably going to give me it probably hasn’t.”
City officials have regularly pointed to statistics showing a decrease in violent and property crimes across the city in recent years.
“But here’s my [thought],” continued Acord, who supports hiring more officers. “If you live where I live and you see the things I see and you see the things that don’t probably go on-record, then you would say that crime has definitely went up.”
Wyant disagreed, saying: “I don’t think so, I don’t think so. But you know, no matter what you do, how much you fight it, you’re going to have crime” in every district across Kokomo.
Regardless, he called for “a few more officers” and increased patrols across the city, specifically in the 1st District, saying, “That’s going to cut crime, if you put a few more officers in there.”
Police staffing has been a leading issue during this year’s election season, with nearly every candidate calling for bolstered hiring as the city hovers around 80 officers.
Acord, meanwhile, asked the incumbent why the city hasn’t already hired more officers by utilizing existing budget funds to bolster the force; Wyant responded by pointing out the council does not hire or fire officers [the administration does that] and would support an administration’s plan of putting more officers on the street.
Quality-of-place
Acord, when asked how he wants to see tax dollars spent to improve quality-of-place in an effort to attract young residents, said he doesn’t see it as a council issue.
“I wouldn’t have any control over that as a city council member at all. That’ll be a mayoral decision to make on how he appropriates the programs to make that happen. But I would be more than happy to work with any mayor to make that happen,” he said, also commending Indiana University Kokomo on its recent growth as an example of how to attract young residents.
Council members, in fact, approve the city budget each year and often vote on spending measures related to city projects.
For example, the council voted this summer to OK nearly $19 million in spending; included was funding for a downtown parking garage, Wildcat Creek enhancement work, street resurfacing, Kokomo Beach upgrades and an incoming skate park at Foster Park.
Wyant, meanwhile, said he thinks tax dollars right now are spent “pretty wisely” and described the growth he’s seen in the city’s center.
“Let’s say 12 years ago, 13 years ago, I go to City Hall and so help me there was not a car uptown. There was nobody walking uptown,” he noted.
“Now you look at it today. We’ve already improved the quality of life for this city, and we want to continue that.”
Wyant also called for a golf-cart ordinance that would open up non-main roads to carts servicing people who struggle to walk, along with the formation of a city court that would be staffed with two to three police officers “just to give tickets to these people that’s out here breaking the law.”
Infrastructure
Wyant said he wants to see alleys paved in the north end, which he believes will motivate people to clean behind their homes and inspire more attractive neighborhoods. He said he regularly calls code enforcement when he sees alleys that need cleaned up.
“That’s the project that I’d like to see the next mayor do. Let’s pave some more of these alleys because it’s been I would say 10, 12 years since we’ve paved any alleys,” remarked Wyant.
Acord, meanwhile, referenced the “infrastructure underneath the streets,” like sewers and storm drains he thinks have not received the right amount of attention.
“I have one that’s been in my street for 17 years. It’s been broke, and they just keep coming back and repairing it and repairing it. At some point that’s all going to give one day. And when that does – these costs are extraordinary,” he said.
Wyant responded by pointing to stormwater and sewer separation projects that have already taken place in the last 12-15 years as part of federal mandates.
Much of that work has been done within the city’s Long-Term Control Plan, which encompasses a variety of projects, including sewer separations, capacity improvements and more.
Wyant, however, acknowledged there are still “a few issues that need to be addressed.”
Acord later called for the Common Council to employ three readings before an ordinance can be passed; members are currently required to approve two readings before sending it to City Hall’s third floor for a mayor’s signature.
