For one last time, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman gave his State of the County address to a crowd of mostly business professionals and local elected officials.
Wyman, who is not running for reelection after more than 12 years as commissioner and as a county councilman, gave the one-hour speech Wednesday at Elite Event Center in Kokomo. The speech was similar to past State of the County addresses in that it stressed the county’s healthy financial state and provided updates on various developments happening or that are in the works around the county. However, this address held more importance since it is Wyman’s last.
“It’s a great time to live in Howard County, and it doesn’t fall on me that this is my last State of the County address,” Wyman said. “It gives me great pride to be able to stand up today and say because of your businesses, because of where you work and because of the way you guys invest in our community and county government, city government, all of us working together, it’s just what makes Howard County so great.”
FINANCES
As in recent years, Howard County continues to be healthy financially.
The county ended 2021 with a General Fund cash balance of a little more than $14 million. Of that, according to Wyman, approximately $12 million is unappropriated as a cash balance. In addition, the county is still debt-free and has an EDIT fund balance of a little more than $3 million, which gives the county the flexibility to partner with other agencies, such as the city of Kokomo, for economic development and quality of life projects.
“Our strength financially, as a local government, is unmatched around the state,” Wyman said. “We’re proud of it.”
The Howard County Council used that financial strength earlier this week to bolster its Rainy Day Fund.
The Council on Tuesday unanimously approved transferring $500,000 from its General Fund to the Rainy Day Fund, which, now thanks to the additional appropriation, sits at $1.3 million.
As the name suggests, the Rainy Day Fund is used by local and state governments for unexpected expenses or deficits.
At Tuesday’s meeting, County Council President Jamie Bolser thanked county employees and elected officials for staying well within their budgets for making the transfer possible.
“By transferring these funds, I think it prepares us for any potential needs, if the situation ever rises down the road, especially in these uncertain times,” Bolser said.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
The bulk of Wyman’s speech focused on the various developments currently in progress within the county.
Hotel and conference center
That included an update on the downtown hotel and conference center, targeted for the space just north of Wildcat Creek between South Union and South Main streets. The Tribune reported last October that the city and county were back in talks with the project’s original developer, Dora Hotel Company.
The project, originally announced in the summer of 2018, has gone through three developers and delays due to that developer turnover and, more recently, the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the hospitality industry.
But it appears the city and county are close to striking yet another deal fairly soon.
Wyman said Wednesday conversations over the last year with the developer have “come really far.”
“We’re now at the point with our preferred developer where we’re having discussions about the actual economic development agreement, financing and those sorts of things,” Wyman said.
The downtown hotel and conference center will receive a $5 million funding boost from the state of Indiana’s READI grant program.
The six counties that make up the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council, of which Howard County is one of them, collectively submitted proposals last year to receive up to $50 million in grants. The region ended up being awarded $30 million, $5 million of which will go toward subsidizing the cost of the hotel and conference center.
That extra funding boost, Wyman said, will hopefully get the project over its development hump.
“We’re hoping and praying this (the READI money) will make this become a reality in our community,” Wyman said.
Industrial park
The county’s other major economic development project currently in the works is its industrial park.
The city, county and Greater Kokomo Economic Alliance purchased the 142-acre future home of the industrial park for $2.6 million last December. The industrial park, too, will receive $5 million in READI money, Wyman said, to help pay for the necessary infrastructure needed to get the property, located southeast of the Kokomo Engine Plant, shovel ready.
Though progress on the infrastructure is still in the early stages, Wyman said the county is already receiving calls from interested businesses.
“I can tell you we’ve had significant interest since the industrial park’s been announced,” Wyman said, though he did not go into further detail.
Broadband
Another major countywide project that is just beginning to take shape is broadband expansion.
Last December, commissioners approved a multimillion dollar contract with local company BerryComm to complete the project that will bring 100 gigs of bandwidth to large swaths of the county and, specifically, to underserved areas.
The company said the first phase of the project will be to build a nearly 53-mile redundant fiber optic ring throughout the county that passes by all the county’s school districts. That phase will take around two years to complete and has just begun in the area of Kokomo Municipal Airport, Wyman said.
As parts of the fiber ring are installed, residents in the area will be able to sign up for the internet. Total completion of the fiber ring and last-mile connections are still years away, but when it is all said and done, the majority of the county will have access to broadband internet, which is a necessity in the 21st Century economy.
Funding for the broadband expansion is coming from county American Rescue Plan money, READI money, a $5 million commitment from BerryComm and future state and federal grants. In total, the project is expected to cost $15 million.
“Our big mission for this project is to start getting fiber connectivity to the underserved populations,” Wyman said. “The need became really evident during COVID when a lot of kids were doing schoolwork at home and a lot of people were working from home. In a lot our more rural areas, it was really difficult for them.”
