Paul Wyman’s first entrance into Howard County politics in the 2006 primary election was described as “shock and awe” by his Republican primary opponent at the time.
Wyman had outraised and outspent then-Howard County Assessor Anne Harrigan by a margin of six to one in the 2006 Howard County Council District 2 primary race. Harrigan was both impressed and astonished at Wyman’s drive to win.
“I’ve never had an opponent like Paul, ”Harrigan told the Tribune in late April 2006, just days from the primary election. “It’s kind of like when we went into Iraq — shock and awe.”
Wyman, who owns the local real estate company The Wyman Group, would defeat Harrigan in the primary and go on to win the general election, running on a platform of more focus on economic development, quality of life and fiscal responsibility.
Now, 16 years after his first election victory, Wyman is saying farewell to local politics.
Wednesday was Wyman’s last Howard County Commissioners meeting. He announced in January he would not seek a fourth term as a county commissioner, a seat he has held since 2011. Republican and former executive director of the Kinsey Youth Center and outgoing Russiaville town board member Jeff Lipinski will take over as the commissioner representing District 1 starting Sunday.
Wyman is a New Jersey native who became a Howard County resident following a stint in the U.S. Air Force and being stationed at Grissom Air Reserve Base. At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, he reminisced about the partnerships and friendships he has made over the years and the many accomplishments county government has achieved in the last two decades, as well as the challenges faced.
Accomplishments include working with the city to build the new Kokomo YMCA, the new Kokomo Humane Society building, Jackson Street Commons and, more recently, land the $2.5 billion EV battery plant. Wyman has also been front and center in attracting and expanding both mental health and addiction services.
In addition, the county has worked with the city of Kokomo and supported quality of life initiatives. Those efforts have paid off as Howard County was one of a handful of Indiana counties not adjacent to a major city that saw population growth from 2010 to 2020. For years, analysts predicted a population decline for Howard County.
“It really, to me, speaks to the level of partnership and dedication that we have in our community of folks that are willing to invest in economic development and quality of life,” Wyman said. “So many great things have happened in this community, and it’s truly been my honor to be a part of them and participate in partnerships with so many great folks. … Howard County’s best days are ahead. I believe that, and I know that.”
Challenges were also aplenty. There was the 100-year flood in 2013 that caused the evacuation of more than 100 people and the two tornadoes that struck the city in 2013 and 2016, destroying homes and a Starbucks. There was the deaths and lasting effects of the opioid crisis and, more recently, the early days and months of the COVID-19 pandemic that killed 461 county residents to date.
“The community rose to these challenges in a big way,” Wyman said.
Lastly, Wyman thanked his family for their support over the years. His wife Shelly and two children Sophia and John Paul were in attendance Wednesday. John Paul got the honor of starting the meeting with the slam of the gavel, a meeting tradition usually done by the county sheriff.
“Sixteen years as an elected official is a long time, and when you look at my two kids that are here today, it’s really all they’ve known,” Wyman said teary-eyed. “And I’ll never forget when I first told my wife Shelly that I was going to run for office. It wasn’t why, it wasn’t a million questions. It was just immediate support. … And every step of the way, every campaign, every difficulty, every challenge and every triumph, you guys have just been by my side the entire time. That means the world to me, and I love you guys for it. There’s no way I could have done this without you.”
While it often takes more than one person for government to work and to work well, there’s not many people in county government who have been more influential in the last two decades than Wyman. For his efforts, Wyman was awarded the Pillar of the Community award by his fellow commissioners Brad Bray, R-District 3, and Jack Dodd, R-District 2, on Dec. 19, the county’s highest honor and an award Wyman himself created.
Martha Lake, County Council president, said it will be difficult to replace Wyman in county government.
“Paul, you’ve been a blessing to this county,” Lake said. “I know we’ll go forward — because we always do — but it’s certainly going to be a change.”
So, what’s next for Wyman? A possible run at a higher political office?
Wyman wouldn’t say one way or another when asked by the Tribune on Wednesday, but did say he would continue being active in the community through Turning Point – A System of Care, the Haynes Apperson Festival and more.
“Right now, I’m going to take a breather and go fishing,” he said.
